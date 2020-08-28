Why You Should Tell Your Brand’s Story

As a society, we are awash in information. There are tens of millions of pieces of content produced every day, and that amount will only continue to grow. How can businesses stand out against all of the background noise? How can you attract customers and — more importantly — retain them? Telling your brand story is one way of connecting with customers on an authentic, emotionally engaging level.

Brand storytelling goes beyond reciting the facts of how your company got where it is today. It involves thinking like a writer and choosing characters (the people who helped your company grow and thrive), sharing conflicts (such as entering a crowded market or dealing with challenges in your supply chain), and highlighting the emotions of what occurred. The idea behind brand storytelling isn’t simply to report — it is to emotionally engage your customers, through a tale that catches their attention and makes them care.

There has never been a greater need to tell effective brand stories than today. Many savvy customers are put off by traditional advertising. They do their research before making purchase decisions, and aren’t always driven by the lowest price. Instead, they look for brands that they trust and like to support. Your company can become that kind of brand by keeping this desire in mind.

Brand storytelling helps create a connection between your customers and your company. Humans thrive on stories and rely on them to make sense of the world. A compelling story is likely to be remembered, appreciated and repeated. That captivating story makes your company authentic and transparent. In a word: likeable.

When creating a brand story, don’t be afraid to share some of your failures as well as your successes. Too often, brands want to position themselves as flawless, but your customers will appreciate you being willing to share what hasn’t worked, along with what has. The accompanying infographic provides insight into how to do so.

While words matter, don’t overlook the importance of visual media. These days, a picture isn’t worth just 1,000 words — it’s worth many more. Human brains process visual information much more quickly than text. Visuals can produce an immediate emotional impact, which can be heightened even more with compelling text. People are much more likely to remember what they see, compared to what they read. That said, be thoughtful in choosing images that help highlight your company’s unique tale.

Your company didn’t simply spring from nothing — it evolved. Consider the major points of its founding and growth, and emotional turning points you can highlight, and you’ll be on your way to create a brand story that can resonate with customers.

