Which CCTV camera would your business benefit from the most

CCTV has become a key tool for businesses that need to protect themselves against crime. In order to get the most benefit from it, however, you need to pick the right system for your needs. Here, Nick Booth, Director of ISET Solutions, shares his expertise on the types of CCTV cameras available and which are best for your requirements.

Start by determining your monitoring area

Your first step is to determine where you legally can have CCTV. As a rule of thumb, you can monitor your own private property. You are, however, very unlikely to be able to monitor public spaces.

This means that businesses which are directly connected to public thoroughfares (e.g. traditional retailers) will probably only be able to monitor their own doors and windows, not the main street.

You will also need to keep GDPR in mind when choosing your CCTV. From the point of view of choosing the right system, the key point is that you need to give people a suitable warning before you start collecting images of them.

You also need to be able to process those images in a GDPR-compliant manner. With that said, all reputable, modern CCTV systems should be able to handle this.

Decide if you need a closed-circuit system

Closed-circuit systems were the standard before IP cameras came along. Now, in terms of sheer numbers, they are probably very much in the minority. Most SMEs and consumers tend to prefer IP cameras because they are affordable, easy to install and flexible. Closed-circuit systems are, however, definitely not obsolete.

In simple terms, if you need to be sure that your CCTV camera will work no matter what, then a closed-circuit system is still your best option. Your next-best option is to have an IP camera system with a backup internet connection.

You do, however, need to be aware that this option is not entirely fail-proof. Firstly, you will need a system to roll-over to your backup connection. If this fails then so does your IP camera. Secondly, there may be occasions when you just can’t get an internet connection at all. For example, poor weather may disrupt all internet connections.

Also, if you’re in an area where the internet is generally weak, then an IP camera may simply not work for you at all. For example, in rural areas, closed-circuit systems may be the only viable option.

Decide if you need cabling

If you use an IP camera, then you have a choice between wired versions and battery-operated wireless versions. Wired versions are, of course, more work to install. Overall, however, they tend to be more robust.

Wired internet connections are less susceptible to atmospheric conditions than wireless ones. Similarly, cameras plugged into the mains will not need their batteries recharged. Many wired cameras have a battery backup to deal with power cuts. You can also get Power over Ethernet (PoE) cameras. These use one cable for both internet and charging.

On the other hand, sometimes using wired cameras is just more hassle than it’s worth. Sometimes it’s not even possible. This is exactly why there are now wireless, battery-operated cameras.

Decide if you need special functions

Do you need a high definition camera, a camera that will work both during the day and in darkness or a camera that will work only in darkness? When considering this question, remember that artificial light can compensate for general darkness. For most SMEs, this is generally the easier option and also enhances overall security.

Decide if you need add-ons

The two most common add-ons are audio and motion sensors. Motion sensors can be very useful for larger businesses running more complex security systems. At present, however, they may be rather more than the average SME needs.

Decide what type(s) of camera you need

Here is a quick rundown of the main types of security cameras and their key features.

C-mount camera – highly visible deterrent, generally in very robust casing. Can use different lenses to capture subjects at long distances for example at the far end of a long driveway.

Dome camera – small, discrete and flexible as they can cover a variety of angles under their dome casing. The angles are, however, fixed so they cannot follow a subject.

Bullet camera — similar to dome cameras but with better resistance to the elements and better performance over longer distances.

Pan Tilt & Zoom (PTZ ) Camera – also similar to dome cameras but with the ability to move and zoom in on a subject.