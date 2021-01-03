What you wish you’d knew before moving during a pandemic

Are you planning to move during pandemic? Are you sceptical about this decision of yours? Are you thoughtful, careful and at the same time exhausted while planning a move amidst the Coronavirus pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the United States of America since March and there are no signs of improvement. Though normal life has resumed, there are things that you should go on with – like moving.

As there are professional moving companies that are helping people move in a systematic manner, things are not as tough as they were before. Whatever may be the reason behind your move, you have to make some difficult decisions to brave the challenges of changing your home during a pandemic. Here are few things you wish you’d know before moving.

Buy more packing materials than what you actually need

If you’re someone who tries to minimize single-use plastic and other disposable things for helping the environment, you should keep in mind about the sudden last-minute trips to the hardware store amidst such a situation. Hence before the time arrives and you realize that there are not many boxes for packing, it is better to store more than enough packing materials so that you don’t fall in trouble at the moment.

Know the pandemic processes at donation sites

Moving, means sorting through all your belongings and parting way with all those items that you no longer use. However, it is not easy to drop a bag of clothes at the Goodwill now as it was before. So, whenever you donate household goods, make sure you check their website to see where you should give. There are many private schools in canada that accept such charity donations and you can get in touch with them for more details.

You will have to follow hand washing and mask wearing

When you search for the movers, you should make sure they follow all the needed health precautions like washing hands, using hand sanitizers and wearing masks. However, since moving is an arduous physical labor, there will be some time when the movers may pull down their mask to breathe in. You should be careful about such moments and make sure you don’t get infected with the virus during the move. Even though it is a 10-second interaction, you have to be careful.

Give yourself extra time and compassion

It is definitely difficult to get up in the morning, cook food for your family, get your kids out of the bed and sit for your job. Every task seems tougher during the pandemic. Hence, when you’re planning to move during a pandemic, make sure you give yourself enough time and compassion. You can click here to know more on positive thoughts that will help you adopt a positive attitude towards life even during these grim times.

Therefore, now that you’re aware of the facts that you should take into account while planning a move, you should follow them to be safe and sound.

