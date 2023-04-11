What to Look for in a Rigging Training Certification Course?

If you’re planning to make a career in the construction, oil and gas, or any other heavy industry, you’ll benefit from learning about rigging. It’s an essential skill given that every heavy industry site carries out tasks using hoists and pulleys.

And while all this equipment helps ease intensive work, they need to be carefully set up and correctly operated. After all, no one wants to invite a hazard at their worksite.

This is where rigging training comes into the picture.

To become a dependable rigger, you’ll need to have detailed knowledge and skills related to this function. Undergoing training and earning a rigging training certification is the best way to ensure you meet every requirement.

Certifications not only help you learn more, they’re also necessary for lifelong career opportunities. Upon completing your rigging training course and earning the certification, you’ll confidently take charge of cranes on your job site.

But how do you choose a rigging training certification course that’ll take your career to greater heights?

Before enrolling in one, check if it covers the following aspects.

Selecting the Right Equipment

One of the key topics that your rigging training course should cover is how to choose the right rigging equipment for the job at hand. After all, this factor can either make or mar any rigging job.

Your rigging training course needs to teach you about the methods used for calculating the size and weight of the load. Of course, it should also focus on the capabilities of each type of equipment.

Understanding the features and lift capacity of each component (ropes, hooks, slings, hoists, and more) will help the worker ensure that no element is stretched beyond its limits. As a result, riggers can learn to perform secure lifts.

Using Equipment

Your rigging training course should have a practical component as well. You should be able to practice on different kinds of cranes at a designated training site and familiarize yourself with them. This way, you’ll expand your scope when looking for a job and be more employable since you’ll know more.

Some of the skills your rigging training certification course should teach you are:

Setting up cranes

Using different attachments

Rigging

Signaling

Various lifting techniques

Inspection Requirements

Rigging training will give you a fair idea of the different rigging equipment, while also teaching you how to perform routine checks for safe use. It is crucial to thoroughly inspect every piece of equipment before and after each use.

Workers should know that while some problems may be fixable, others can render the equipment defunct and unsafe for use. Common issues include fraying of ropes, warping/bending of hooks, and general wear. Workers need to know how to identify these and report them to a certified on-site inspector to prevent damage, mishaps, and fatalities.

Applicable Safety Measures

It’s no secret that construction sites are replete with hazards. However, taking timely and appropriate measures can help prevent injuries and fatalities. This makes learning about safety practices and measures super important for every rigging site worker.

Your rigging training should teach you how to prevent accidents and make your workplace a safe area. One of the first things you’ll likely learn about is fall prevention and working with equipment with elevated cabs.

Other aspects your rigging training course should include are:

Inspecting equipment

Understanding load charts

Following proper operating protocol

Following industry-related regulations and safety standards

The Role of OSHA and ASME

Your rigging training certification course should cover all the applicable OSHA and ASME standards. The training should emphasize how these standards and best practices apply to you and the way you perform your job.

The Ground Realities of a Typical Job Site

There’s no denying that practical training at a simulated job site is super important as it can give you a feel of the real job site. Of course, because you’re still training, it’ll be more controlled than an actual work site. Your trainers will always be around for rectifications and answering queries.

Communication skills are important for riggers and signal persons. Your rigging training course should take this into account as you’ll need to work and communicate with others on the site to complete the job safely and efficiently.

Related Aspects

Rigging jobs involve more than simply operating a crane. When choosing your rigging training certification course, consider the bigger picture and enroll in a program that provides holistic education from the very beginning.

To this end, your rigging training course should go beyond the operational aspects and help you learn:

Applicable mathematical and engineering concepts

How to plan and create project layouts

The correct use of tools

Conclusion

Riggers are required to routinely handle complex equipment like ropes, chains, slings, cables, and pulleys. With the help of these, they secure and move large amounts of heavy loads using cranes. Handling both the equipment and load safely requires deep knowledge and understanding of load limits, stability, and balance.

Without thorough rigging training, riggers will not be able to do their job safely. Even a simple heavy-lifting task could lead to disastrous consequences. Rigging training courses can prepare workers for their job. Completing the right training and obtaining valid rigging training certification can ensure that workers are amply equipped to manage loads, operate rigging equipment, and safely transport heavy loads.

Needless to say, employers will always prefer hiring candidates with hands-on training and valid certifications. So, do bear all of the above factors in mind when enrolling for a rigging training certification course.