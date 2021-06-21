What to Do After a Car Accident

Millions of people are involved in car accidents each year in the United States. As technology improves, cars have new features that help reduce the impact of accidents on drivers and passengers. However, accidents still cause severe injuries, and, sometimes, even death.

If you have been injured in a car accident caused by someone else, you can reach out to Rafidi, Pallante & Melewski for legal representation in your personal injury claim. The amount of compensation you will receive highly depends on your actions after the accident. There are certain things you should do if you have been involved in a car accident.

Stop at the Scene

Do not make the mistake of leaving the scene of the accident before the police officers arrive and allow you to leave. If you leave without the police officers permitting you, your actions will be deemed as fleeing the scene, and you might be arrested and charged. The cars need to be in the same spot until the police arrive.

Leaving the scene without permission can make it seem like the accident is your fault, and the other parties can sue you for damages.

Call the Police

Regardless of the severity of the accident, you should call the police as soon as possible. You will need a police report when filing a claim with your insurers. You should take the police officer’s information and communicate with them on when you should collect the police report.

Gather all the Information

If your injuries are not severe, you should collect all the information about the accident. If your injuries are severe, you can ask someone to collect the information on your behalf. You can take pictures and videos of the scene. These pictures could help establish who is at fault. Take pictures of your injuries also.

You should also exchange contact information with the other parties involved in the accident. However, ensure you keep communication to a minimum and do not apologize for anything, since this could be perceived as an admission of guilt.

Seek Medical Help

If you have suffered severe injuries, you should call or ask someone to call the medical emergency services for you and any of the other injured parties. You should also seek medical services even if the injuries are not severe. Some accidents can cause internal injuries that you may overlook and could cause major problems in the future. Ensure you keep detailed medical records.

Report the Accident to Your Insurer

You have to inform your insurer about the accident as soon as possible. Your insurer may have a time limit by which you need to inform them about a car accident. If you fail to inform them within the required time, you may miss your chance of filing a claim.

If the other driver’s insurer contacts you, you should give minimal information to avoid making statements that could be used against you in court.

Contact Your Lawyer

Dealing with personal injury claims can be daunting, and you might need an experienced legal expert to help you. Your lawyer can help you negotiate with the insurance company and get a reasonable settlement. They can also help you arrange, file, and win your personal injury claim in court.

You should contact your lawyer as soon as possible to give them enough time to prepare. Personal injury claims are subject to the Statute of Limitations. Therefore, do not wait too long before you contact an attorney.

Contact a Car Accident Attorney

You are now aware of the several things you should do after a car accident. If you or someone you know has been involved in a car accident that was someone else’s fault and wants to seek compensation, you should contact a car accident attorney. Find a car accident attorney with numerous experiences and successes in dealing with car accident cases.

Please follow and like us: