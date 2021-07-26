What to Consider When Choosing a Residential Solar Panel Service

Looking to go green? It’s no surprise the demand for residential solar panel service is rising.

The combination of prices on new solar panels decreasing significantly in the past 20 years, and the rise of temperatures across the globe, has ignited a desire for folks to invest in renewable energy for their homes.

If you’re looking for a great solar panel installer, read on to find out what you need to look for before making the plunge.

Reviews, Recommendations, and ROI

Let’s start with the beginning of your solar installation search process. Reading online reviews is a great way to gather info on which businesses are available, what they offer in terms of products and price, as well as what people thought about their work.

Of course, personal recommendations go much further. Check with neighbors, relatives, or coworkers who have installed solar. panels What was their experience like with their provider?

As you narrow down your search between a few different, highly recommended providers, start reaching out for quotes. On your quote, you should see what the cost of the overall project is.

Good providers will aim to hook you up with additional benefits (like the extended federal solar credit) and provide realistic expectations of how long it will take for you to earn a return on your initial investment.

Quality Parts and Long Warranties

When it comes to solar installation, everyone has a different experience. Because of this, it’s important to go in with realistic expectations.

You want to make sure you’re getting quality parts. That means efficient, long-lasting panels and stable brackets.

Providers may offer a few different types of solar panels. Note that cheaper panels are often less efficient, and they may require more overall to get your desired outcome – a low or non-existent electricity bill.

The industry standard for warranties is 25-years. This means that your panels should retain 90% efficiency over the course of those 25 years. If one dies or it falls below that threshold, you’re entitled to new ones.

Timeline and Expectations

It’s important to communicate expectations with your desired providers. Solar install processes are all different and require different considerations.

For example, the size and shape of the roof alter the timeline. The age of the roof is also taken into consideration and may require more work to ensure it is in good shape to hold the panels.

Next, if you’re hoping to find a provider that can install next week, or even next month, good luck. Many providers find themselves booked out weeks or months in advance, due to the demand for renewable energy.

Communicate your hopes to a team and they’ll give you an idea of how long it will take to start (and ideally finish) the project.

The Best Residential Solar Panel Service

Finding the best residential solar panel service takes a bit of effort: acquiring recommendations, quotes, and logistical timelines. The reward is worth it.

Having a renewable way of powering your home is rewarding financially, as well as personally. Don’t delay on reaching out to providers for quotes, as prices change often and certain benefits will expire in the coming months and years.

