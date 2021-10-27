What is a Video Content Management System or Video CMS?

With the need to stay at home and abstain from face-face activities, people spend more time-consuming videos. Businesses have been increasingly using videos to communicate with their peers for their marketing, internal training, and more. All these call for the need for organizations to have a good grasp of video technologies for both employee and customer experiences. The consumption of digital content has increased ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are several categories of video technologies that support video products and management. In this blog, we are going to focus on video content management systems (CMS) or an online video platform.

What is video CMS? A video CMS is a centralized platform to fulfil end-to-end video requirements from storage to streaming to managing and sharing videos. Most video CMS allows you to build a centralized and searchable video library for storage, organization, and optimized video playback. When it comes to the type of CMS, there are many types available with different levels of management capabilities, from simple platforms to efficient enterprise-level platforms.

Why is a video CMS necessary for all businesses?

For businesses looking to use video as a powerful lead generation and marketing tool, investing in a quality video management system is a must. If you are still not convinced about the significance of video CMS, then here are some of the benefits of using a video content management system for your business.

Seamless video management

Being a centralized solution, seamless video content management is one of the most basic expectations from a video CMS. A video CMS platform organizes and stores a large amount of rich media; it also helps to manage the content seamlessly. The CMS software must also help track how and where the videos appear, including their performance. The CMS must take care of all the technical aspects so that you can concentrate on other areas of your business.

Offering high-end security features

When you are running a video-sharing website, the chance of unauthorized access to your video content increases. But if you use a video sharing CMS, it allows you to give access only to certain users and groups. It restricts everyone from accessing the videos, reducing the obvious security threats.

Complete control

Imagine having to leverage third-party plugins and integrations to get all the befits of content management. With a video CMS, you will have complete control over how the videos you create and the money you make. The business will have total authority to assign users, upload and publish videos.

Streamlined workflows

The video CMS ensures rich media, production, and streamlining of your multimedia content in the best way possible. It comes with features like file distribution, social media publishing, format conversion, etc., to create automated workflows. Streamlined workflows make the process of video production and distribution better.

Uninterrupted, free video and live streaming

A professional video CMS platform is responsible for ensuring that viewers enjoy a disruption-free video streaming and live streaming experience. Regardless of the devices used by end-users, the videos must be seamlessly delivered to them.

The video transcoding feature in your video CMS facility ensures that the video is delivered in the best viewable video format according to your viewers’ device. A video CMS will be able to adjust the video quality depending on the network speed of viewers’ so that buffering is kept to a minimum. Video sharing CMS must also feature live streaming abilities as real-time streaming technology is becoming popular these days.

Important features to look for in a video CMS

There are different types of video CMS out there in the market; it could be overwhelming for businesses to choose the right fit. Let’s look into some of the important features of Video CMS which bring the most value to organizations.

Security

Securing your videos is the most important part of running a video streaming business, especially if you handle confidential content. Hence, it is critical to select a video CMS platform that meets all your requirements.

Compliances

Organizations that communicate through videos with target audiences must adhere to regional compliances, including accessibility and video security. Choose a video CMS platform that help you meet the compliance needs pertaining to your business.

Video search and discovery

The main purpose of a video CMS platform is to build a centralized video library that can automate the process of video indexing and tag them for easy retrieval.

Integrations

Select a video CMS platform that can easily integrate with your existing business applications like and IT apps or any custom integrations you require.

Access control and limited sharing

When choosing a video CMS platform, go for a solution that allows you to automate the process of providing video access to specific users or groups. This can be implemented through features like permission management, video sharing, and other techniques of secure sharing.

Analytics

The video CMS you choose must feature analytical tools that help you identify the performance of your videos.

Video monetization

If you plan to monetize your videos, choose a professional quality video CMS that comes with inbuilt paywall integration, which has top-class security features. The paywall must be SSL secure so that the confidential details of your customers won’t be compromised. Make sure you integrate a variety of payment choices available so that you don’t lose even a viewer as your video platform doesn’t have an option they prefer.

Here are the leading video revenue models that you can find in a video CMS.

Transactional model: Allows viewers to access videos individually, either on a rental basis or to buy them.

Subscription model: Allows viewers to access the video library by paying a subscription fee, paid either monthly or yearly.

Advertising model: Users can access the content for free but by viewing advertisements that interrupt between video playback.

Conclusion

A video CMS is an essential addition to any streaming business; however, choosing the ultimate solution is challenging. Many factors have to fall in place if you want to settle on the right choice. While most video CMS provide similar basic features for streaming and sharing videos, each has its own strengths and weaknesses, making it reliable for specific uses. When you want to select a video CMS for your organization, compare the options available in the market and find a match that suits your business requirements.

