What is a DBS Check?

In the Uk a DBS check is an inspection of a person’s criminal convictions & cautions. This check is executed by the Disclosure and Barring Service. There are 4 levels of dbs checks to choose from; a basic standard. Enhanced and enhanced DBS check with list.

The level of check to be done will very much depend on the job being applied for and what it involves, for example working with Children or vulnerable individuals.

Who can ask for a DBS check?

Who needs a DBS check?

How much does a DBS check cost?

How long does a DBS check take?

How long does a DBS check last?

What are the 4 types of DBS checks?

A basic disclosure check can be requested by an individual, that is the highest level that they can apply for.

A standard or enhanced DBS check.can be requested by an employer or a licenced body.

It is important to remember that any information available in a dbs report will be accurate only at the time the check was carried out. Something may happen the day after the DBS check that can render it immediately inaccurate. So while technically there is no expiry date for a dbs check a new employer may decide to perform a new one.

Different Employment sectors may decide to redo the check at certain intervals to ensure the data they have on their employees is up to date..

Applicants and employers can use the DBS update service to keep a certificate up to date or carry out checks on a potential employee’s certificate.

Ordinarily , employers will ask for a DBS check as part of their employee onboarding process where people are working or volunteering in key positions or where they are working with kids or other vulnerable groups. Any employer in any sector can ask that a basic check is carried out but for many jobs it is unnecessary and not requested. .

For some roles some form of DBS employer check is mandatory such as teaching, healthcare or security. Other organisations insist that a DBS check is provided as a pre-condition of membership, eg, accountants looking to join the CIMA Members In Practice scheme.

£23 is the fee paid to the DBS for each application..

For an enhanced check the fee charged by the DBS is £45.

The time taken varies, It depends on which level of check is being done and the time of year as the service is subject to seasonal variations. The fastest results arrive when applicants only have had one name and lived in the same location for a prolonged period of time.

The more names & addresses change the longer the whole thing will take.

A basic check will take on average 24-48 hours

An enhanced check can take 24 hours to 7 days.

The most comprehensive check, the enhanced DBS with list can take around 8 weeks to finish.

The employer or organisation running the check should establish the level of check required by considering the applicant’s job role and the people they will come into contact with for example children or vulnerable adults.

DBS check applicants must be 16 or over.

The four types of DBS checks are:

Basic DBS

This is the only type of DBS check you can perform on yourself. This gives the least amount of detail of the 4 different DBS checks.

Standard DBS

The UK Government has produced a list of the roles that need to have a DBS check and you can find the guidance here.

Enhanced DBS

It makes sense that people working in the most sensitive jobs undergo the most rigorous checks.

The Enhanced DBS is that check.

Enhanced DBS with List

This level of check shows the same as an Enhanced DBS check, but with the addition of a check of the DBDs children and adults barred lists – the list of people barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

