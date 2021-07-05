What are Nicotine pouches?

Nicotine are defined by ISO/TS 16949 as a single sealed unit which holds tobacco, and potentially other forms of nicotine, for re-fill with a cartridge or similar unit.

It might be a very good investment to get into, by way of getting into the business of the retail of nicotine pouches. There is a very discerning market.

Nicotine pouches have been in use for some time, with specific regulations governing their manufacture and marketing as well as nicotine content. At least one manufacturer has an established competitor, in the form of Snusdirect, which has a delivery system that can be lit with a lighter, and which produces a slow burn (or “pigtail” burn) by means of some kind of coating. While the delivery system appears to be significantly different in construction (the packing in fact appears to be cardboard in some of the earlier designs), the nicotine content and strength of the tobacco are almost identical. To enable that comparison, we suggest that we classify the current delivery systems, by the characteristics of the packaging they use:

Burn pouches

Burn pouches come in tobacco and not-tobacco varieties catering to anybody who wants to try nicotine pouches as an alternative to the regular means of consuming their tobacco products. The tobacco in some variations has been heavily modified, using a coating on the tobacco that glues it together. The cigarette or cigar wrapper contains a small amount of latex adhesive, which is applied directly to the tobacco. The advantage is that the package effectively seals, without using a tamper-evident strip on the packaging, and the disadvantage is that the tobacco must be separated from the rest of the package (perhaps by melting the adhesive and separating it from the tobacco).

Burn pouches can be lit by placing the pack in a lighter, or if they contain any kind of coating or glue that appears to require melting, by putting them in a small barbecue set on a pot of boiling water, making it

Melt pouches

Melt pouches use an aluminium foil, not pelleted, that has been heated, after removing most of the foil around the product, to produce a metallic paste that can be applied to a cardboard-like material (including the packaging of tobacco pouches, but probably also other tobacco products). This coating contains an aluminium-based alloy, to make it inert, and a thickening agent (tartaric acid) to ensure that it forms a layer (possibly more than one, in different forms) between the outer packaging and the tobacco. The aluminium alloy (for example 1/1 aluminium) is extruded into a large flat sheet that is cut to fit the packaging. The aluminium flakes can be carefully brushed to create an effective coating. (One manufacturer advertises using paint, which is a claim that has been scientifically challenged, as there are considerably better methods that can create such a coating.)

The coating appears to be coated, rather than pressed directly onto the cardboard packaging. The lining material may be printed, or the coating applied with a glue. The glue may be applied to the entire packaging, so that it is mechanically compatible with a sheet of cardboard.

Please follow and like us: