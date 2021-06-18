Utility Warehouse Bundles Overview and New Peace of Mind Promise

Utility Warehouse (UW) is the UK’s only genuine multiservice provider, offering customers energy (electricity and gas), broadband, home and mobile telephone, and home insurance options, as well as a cashback card. Founded in 2002, UW has aimed to provide its customers – now over 650,000 across the UK – with high-quality, great value home services while removing the hassle associated with coordinating multiple home services providers. Whether you sign up for one, some, or all of Utility Warehouse’s services, you will receive just one monthly bill.

Besides offering competitive rates for its services, Utility Warehouse also offers customers the opportunity to bundle their services, which can result in even more savings and perks. The company offers three bundles:

The Mobile One (Gold Talk)

The Mobile One bundle covers UW’s broadband, landline, and mobile offerings. Customers who sign on for this bundle can expect a market-leading unlimited mobile tariff, a UW cashback card, whole home WiFi with eero devices, up to £200 to help you switch your services, and 10% off phone and broadband services. This bundle is estimated to save you £96 a year.

The Energy One (Gold Energy)

The Energy One bundle covers UW’s gas, electricity, broadband, and landline offerings. Customers who sign on for this bundle can expect energy that is always cheaper than Ofgem’s Fair Price, a UW cashback card, whole home WiFi with eero devices, and 5-star boiler and home insurance coverage available. This bundle is estimated to save you £70 a year.

The Everything One (Double Gold)

The Energy One bundle covers all of UW’s services: gas, electricity, broadband, and landline and mobile. Customers who sign on for this bundle can expect UW’s best value energy that is 100% renewable, a UW cashback card, whole home WiFi with eero devices, a market-leading unlimited mobile tariff, 10% off phone and broadband services, 5-star boiler and home insurance coverage available, and a woodland tree planted in your name (as part of UW’s environmental initiatives), as well as UW’s new Peace of Mind Promise. This bundle is by far UW’s best deal, saving you an estimated £185 a year.

Peace of Mind Promise

Recently, Utility Warehouse announced its new Peace of Mind Promise. New customers who sign up for all of the company’s services are eligible for the Peace of Mind Promise, which states:

UW will provide up to £200 towards any early termination fees with your current suppliers.

You have up to 30 days to change your mind and switch away from UW’s services without penalty.

If you don’t save after 12 months, UW will double the difference to ensure you’re receiving savings you can feel good about.

