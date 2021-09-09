Top 5 Most Unusual Uses For Tarmac Surfacing In 2021

The global asphalt and tarmac market is growing every single year. Boasting a total market value of $222 million in 2019 and with predictions to grow upwards of 4.8% in the coming months, it’s no surprise that these surfaces have secured themself a place in nearly all domestic and commercial construction projects.

We all know that tarmac can be used to create affordable roads for our vehicles to drive on but many are left unaware of how versatile this surfacing really is. In this article, we have compiled 5 unusual uses for this surfacing, the goal to help better inform people about the wide range of uses this surfacing offers.

Playground Surfacing

When you think about playground surfacing in Kent you think about a vast expanse of hard surface which is littered with bright and vibrant surfacing markings. Underneath all of these markings there lied a thick layer of highly durable tarmac which helps to prevent the harsh British weather from damaging the playground. Tarmac has fast become the superior playground surfacing solution.

Driveway Surfacing

As we all know, parking spaces throughout inner-city areas can be hard to come by, this is why so many homeowners are converting unused space into a driveway. The majority of driveways renovation projects in 2021 utilise tarmac to create an even surface for you to store your vehicles. The addition of a drainage system helps to create a convenient parking solution.

Car Park Surfacing

Similar to driveway surfacing but blown up on a much larger scale, car parks are a great investment for any business. By using tarmac throughout the car park you are able to save money when it comes to the initial construction whilst guaranteeing that the surfacing will last for many years to come. Perfect for creating parking for an existing store or starting an additional stream of revenue.

Airport Runways

Did you know that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has a total of 5 runways? With each runway boasting a length of between 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) and 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), it’s clear that these are one of the largest tarmac projects out there. Tarmac is used for most runways developments in this day and age due to its great performance and smooth overall finish.

Footpath Surfacing

We are surrounded by tarmac every single day, whether you are out for a drive or on a lovely summers evening walk. Footpaths are an extremely common use for tarmac surfacing especially throughout new builds and recently renovated areas. Often construction companies will choose to use tarmac throughout the site due to its modern aesthetics and its ability to complement the surrounding structures.

Why Has Tamrac Become So Successful?

Tarmac, which originated in the early 1800s has become a staple throughout all modern building practices in the United Kindom. No site is complete with suitable infrastructure so now and for many years tarmac has been used to provide ease of access to newly built buildings and the surrounding areas. In addition to this, they are used as a standard for nearly all road surfacing.

Unusual Uses of Tarmac Summary

Tarmac is and always will be an essential part of the consumption industry around the globe. Whilst many only know of its uses as road surfaces there is a whole range of other uses that are yet to be discovered. Going forward as the industry grows this surfacing solution will continue to grow in popularity, working in a close partnership with asphalt, it will continue to be the preferred solution for surfacing work around the globe.

