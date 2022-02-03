Tips on Preparing Your Storage Unit for a Chilly Winter

Winter is fast approaching and while you may have a list of things you need to prepare for the cold winter, you probably have a thing or two you did not consider. Now that we have you thinking…what about your storage unit?

Different and changing seasons require different preparations for storage. While you may think that tossing everything into a storage unit is the solution to everything, there is preparation and planning that needs to go into it. The summer you want to combat humidity and heat and in the winter, you want to combat water and freezing temperatures.

Below, these tips can assist you in preparing your storage unit for a chilly winter ahead.

Consider the Lock You Use

Your storage unit is only as safe as the lock you use on it. This means that you want to utilize a lock that will keep your storage unit safe and secure throughout the winter months. Believe it or not, not all locks can stand the freezing cold, so you must do some research and fit your unit with the best lock possible.

Think about it – trying to open a freezing lock is not going to work well and if you need to access your unit quickly, you may be stuck not getting into it at all. Take some time now and prepare yourself so that you do not find yourself in this predicament.

Know How to Prepare Your Items

Winterizing your storage unit means prepping it for the cold weather and knowing what items you have inside the unit that need to be prepped. The more work you do before the cold weather hits, the best chance you have that your items remain in great condition through the winter.

If you have any vehicles stored with liquid inside of them, you want to take the time to winterize them and follow the proper steps and protocol to prepare them for the winter. Remember, liquids freeze, so do read the manufacturers guide to help you prepare.

The same goes for anything with liquid inside of it such as a lawnmower, weed eater, or any other item that may house liquid to help it run.

Wood furniture is another item you want to keep in mind. You do not want the furniture to become too dry and cold, as this can lead to damage. Take some time to wrap the furniture and protect it as best as possible to prevent mold or mildew growth.

Consider your battery-operated items and electronics. Electronics and batteries do not always fare well in the cold, so do be prepared to spend some time removing any batteries and protecting your electronics to ensure that they can make it through the colder months.

Consider a Climate-Controlled Unit

If you do not have the time to winterize all your items, another option available to you is to rent a climate-controlled storage unit. With a climate-controlled unit, you will not have to worry about the extreme temperature changes and your items will be protected. Just remember that climate-controlled units do come with a higher price tag, but for many, it is worth it.