Tips for effective remote recruitment and onboarding

We are delighted to share our top tips for remote recruitment and onboarding. TidyChoice is a digital services platform specialising in domestic cleaning in London. We have hundreds of cleaners on our platform and have a continuous requirement for new professionals. We had to adjust some recruitment processes but we were able to adapt it 100% to a remote setting.

Benefits of remote recruitment

We transitioned from physical to remote onboarding because of the pandemic. Our pre-pandemic process included a face-to-face interview at our offices. The interview included application evaluation, background checks and training on using our app.

When it comes to onboarding, we need to be as efficient as possible and minimise manual processes. Being able to onboard remotely and to automate processes allows us to scale onboarding efficiently.

Since moving to virtual onboarding sessions we have experienced a 20% reduction in time to onboard and a 15% improvement in no-show rates. Our onboarding team has adapted to the virtual process to evaluate applicant suitability as effectively as in-person interviews.

Key considerations for remote onboarding

We onboard a high volume of new applicants each week so efficiency and thoroughness are equally important. Trust is critical in our sector because professionals have access to homes and personal belongings. Face to face interviews are important for us to establish the trustworthiness of applicants.

Background and reference checks are important but we need to conduct face to face interviews to get a “feel” for the person. We need to feel comfortable having that person in customer homes on a regular basis. During lockdowns, it was not possible to have physical face to face meetings so we conduct them through video. Virtual interviews have proven to be as effective as physical meetings.

Adapting processes for remote recruitment

We made a short introductory video to introduce our business and explain how our app works. Applicants watch the video in advance of the onboarding meeting which speeds up the process.

Onboarding meetings are conducted through Zoom and we think it is a great tool. During the Zoom onboarding meeting, we share our screen and complete onboarding tasks. We also do a demo of the platform and answer any questions.

To make vetting efficient, we enable applicants to upload their documents online. In addition, applicants now confirm agreements through online forms rather than signing documents at our offices.

We developed a proprietary tool that allows us to send automated text messages to references asking them to fill up a short questionnaire. Our tool also enables us to send two automated text reminders for Zoom onboarding meetings.

Disadvantages of remote onboarding

We did not experience many disadvantages. It is harder to answer questions virtually. Even though we share our screen and go through everything as we did before, in some cases, it would be easier interacting physically to answer questions.

We were worried about engagement when onboarding remotely. However, the use of videos and video calls mitigate this risk. We create a good first impression and explain the business in a consistent manner.

Summary

Overall, we are happy with the transition to remote onboarding. We have benefitted from increased efficiency. Technology can be used effectively to mitigate risks.

Please follow and like us: