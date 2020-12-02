The most lucrative businesses to own in 2021 post pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has subject us to an array of challenges, from business closures to finding funds for small business to self-quarantine to mask-wearing to a havoc decline in store traffic. Hence, there is no two ways when we say that this was the year when maximum entrepreneurs threw in their towel.

In spite of all this disturbing data, research reveals that 2021 will definitely be a great new year to start off with a new business. Whether you try to sell products like crane mat or you want to open a store that is home to sparkling wine gift set or you want to sell products like light crossbow, there are possibilities for all. Here are few of the best business ideas to watch out for in 2021.

E-commerce distribution platforms

In the US, there was an e-commerce growth of around $450 billion from the year 2016. Although the data may seem positive enough, Amazon is such a company that is still making it tough for small businesses in getting piece of the pie from the market. Having said that, small businesses can compete with Amazon and thrive in the industry by offering shipping services and by distributing products. This is why small sized distributors are increasing and people are gradually getting attracted towards them.

Cybersecurity Software

Year after year, there hasn’t been any slowdown or reduction in the number of cybersecurity attacks. They are rather getting threatening. As per data from one more Facebook breach, more than 50 million personal Facebook profiles are exposed to all sorts of attack. This is why people will be drawn towards companies that promise to offer cybersecurity. They would rather be happy to pay a small cost for obtaining their peace of mind.

International Trade Consulting Firm

There are some who may agree that the era of Trump has made the global economies run on a loss. If you want your business plan to expand distribution of goods, you have to seek benefit of the know-how in international trade. You can think of running a company that offers international trade consultation services to thrive even amidst the war taking place between the US and China.

Security powered by Drone

Drones were released in the year 2002 and since then the machines have become one of the most sophisticated innovations with varied uses in industries like food deliveries, farming and security purposes. Drones offer surveillance for bigger areas that are installed with HD and thermal features. This also offers one of the safest options for saving human lives from harm and threat. Few of the basic components of such drones are no-noise, thermal and with HD capabilities. Although China is a leader in global drone development, you can still try your luck in starting a business like this.

Therefore, if you’re trying your best to start off with a business of your own in 2021, you can choose any of the above listed business ideas to thrive in the challenging times.

