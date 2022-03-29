The Huge Cost of Bad Hires — And How to Stop It

The true cost of a bad hire isn’t just about money. The effects can ripple through an entire organization hurting not only the bottom line but also hurting morale, team chemistry, productivity, and your company’s image and brand. It can also hurt future hiring as a heavy turnover reputation isn’t an attractive quality for top candidates.

The infographic below, What Are Bad Hires Really Costing Your Business?, provides a high-level overview of the costs of bad hires, why it happens and how to fix it. For new companies, it’s an excellent place to start putting together a solid recruiting team and interviewing process. For everyone else, the infographic serves as an excellent reminder and useful in-house training tool. Read on to learn more.