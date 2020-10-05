The Dos and Don’ts of Law Firm Content Marketing

Did you know that 70% of marketers are actively investing in content marketing?

There’s much to be said about why content marketing works, but the biggest question is how to make content marketing work for you and your law firm.

With the importance of content marketing strategy for law firms top of your list, you need to increase the traffic to your website and generate higher quality leads.

Creating meaningful, relevant content is key to attracting a wider audience, so without further ado, we give you the ultimate guide to law firm content marketing.

Do: Create Helpful Content

When deciding on what content you should be creating, the most important thing to ensure is that it is helpful.

Content marketing for law firms isn’t about quality, but about quality. Think about the type of content that your ideal target audience will see as adding value to their lives, and make sure that your content is customer-centric.

Always ask yourself, does this piece of content add value to my audience? Will it answer a valid question? Will it give insight?

If the answer is yes, then you’re on the right track.

Don’t: Ignore Keywords and Topics

We all know that law firm SEO centers around keywords and relevant topics, so don’t underestimate how much research for these two can be fundamental to your content marketing success.

Create a list of relevant topics for your target audience, what will they be searching for online? Now, brainstorm and research the keywords that are in line with the topics you’ve settled on.

You can use online keyword tools to create a comprehensive list of beneficial keywords for your content strategy.

Do: Rope In Lawyers

The lawyers within your firm can be super helpful when it comes to adding insight to your content. With their vast experience, they can assist in creating content that is centered around successful case studies.

Within the law industry, case studies can be important to help your audience understand exactly what services you offer.

If your lawyers have a good grasp on how they can make social media work for them, they can assist in creating and sharing content that can up the statistics of your page.

Don’t: Use Too Much Technical Jargon

The thing about law is that it can be confusing to your average joe, so avoid using complicated, technical jargon in your content marketing.

If you can take complex law situations and make them easy to understand, your audience is more likely to engage with your content and understand it.

Stay away from lengthy, word-heavy posts and focus on a more fun way of displaying your content.

The importance of content marketing for law firms lay within the simple messaging.

Law Firm Content Marketing Made Easy

Law firm content marketing doesn’t have to be boring. Think of fun ways to display your brand’s message with eye-catching designs and uncomplicated messaging.

One thing to remember as you embark on the content marketing journey is to view your content from your audience’s perspective. If you keep your content customer-centric, then you simply can’t go wrong.

