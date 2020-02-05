Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions Thanks to These North East Fitness Events

It’s that time of year again — we’ve all made commitments to become a better version of ourselves in one way or another. After all, it’s easy enough to make ambitious New Year’s resolutions, it’s just the sticking to them that can get difficult! As hopeful as we are at the beginning of January, 80 per cent of us actually give up on our resolutions around six weeks into January. This year, set yourself goals and get events pencilled into your calendar to help you achieve your new year’s resolutions. If your aim is to keep fit, check out these fun fitness events in the North East to help you stay motivated!

Sun City Duathlon

15th March 2020, Sunderland

If you’re ready to get going as soon as possible then this Duathlon could be the first event of the year. This event is made up of a five kilometre run, 20 kilometre cycle, five kilometre run route, passing through the delightful coastal area of Seaburn. Make Sure your training regime is set in stone if you do fancy giving this one a go, as it is demanding for even the fittest of athletes — especially if the indulgence of the festive season lingers on into January. It’s a great event to try out though, passing down the picturesque promenade and along the coast road. The route is bound to be packed with spectators cheering you on as well, providing that essential encouragement you’ll need to make it safely over the finish line. If this is the challenge you’re looking for, then sign up and hit the ground running (and cycling!) in 2020. If you’re looking for a post-exercise refuel in the form of a Sunday lunch, Seaham has some tasty options you can head to for a calorific feast!

Richmond Aquathlon

10th May 2020, Richmond

You’re never too young to get active! The goal of this event is to complete the 2020 Richmond Aquathlon at Richmond Swimming Pool. Suitable for ages 8-15 upwards, this event is a pool-based swim followed by a run along the River Swale footpath. There are prizes to be awarded on the day, and this could spark some excitement among youngsters. Why not let them push their own limits and use this event as a 2020 resolution? Richmond Triathlon Club runs the event, so if your child enjoys the Aquathlon they can pursue fitness further with the facilities provided — new year, new hobby to keep them busy! Find out more about the event and get your kids signed up!

Colour Obstacle Rush

20th June 2020, Newcastle

Mix exercise with every colour of the rainbow in this event. Taking place at Newcastle Racecourse, anyone aged 12 and over can take part in this quirky event, but it’s also a great one to get your office colleagues involved with. You’ll also take on a range of obstacles along the way, and there’s music on to create a real festival feel, providing fuel for you to take on the five kilometre course. Register for your place online now, and make sure you share the event with your friends, too!

Simply Health Great North Run

13th September 2020, Newcastle

Are you ready to take-on the big one? It’s a 10 kilometre event, passing through a handful of some of the areas biggest landmarks — from the Tyne Bridge to the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Arts and the Sage. It’s undeniably one of the biggest half marathon events in the country. Those aged 17 onwards are able to take part, and it’s a great opportunity to raise money for a worthwhile cause with many supporting the work of organisations such as Diabetes UK, Cancer Research, Alzheimer’s Society, and the Bobby Moore Fund, along with countless others. This is a fantastic event to have as your resolution to complete in 2020, and you could be whizzing past the likes of Mo Farah with a bit of luck (and a lot of training!). Sign up and make 2020 a memorable year by completing this landmark event!

Make this the year that you stay strong to your New Year’s resolution! Take the plunge and get involved with some of these fantastic North East events. What’s more, once you’ve completed any of these, you’ll be able to treat yourself with a drink in Newcastle, or a peruse of the restaurants in Durham.

