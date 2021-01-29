Steps to choose the best quality movers to ensure a smooth moving experience

With several millions of moves every year in the US, it is a small miracle that majority of the moves will go smoothly with no issues. It is a must to hire quality movers who can smoothen your experience which is otherwise an intimidating experience. But even with several examples of smooth moves, there are various shady and scam practices that keep occuring.

If you wish to choose the best local movers, you needn’t worry as we are here to help you with the steps that you should take. Check them out.

Ask for referrals

You have to search the internet or browse a book for moving companies and this is a rather intimidating experience. Start off by asking your family members, friends and colleagues whether or not they can suggest you a name of a moving company. In case you’re working with some real estate agent, ask him for referrals.

The rules of threes should be followed

Don’t ever settle down for the first deal that you get. Suppose you are checking out computer desktop sales, would you choose the first set of laptop that you get or would you do a comparison shopping? Similarly, when you get suggestions of three local moving companies, start off by getting a price estimate without having to show your stuff.

Stay aware of the red flags

During the process of getting estimates, watch out for the red flags. The most trustworthy companies won’t ever ask you for an upfront payment before they initiate the move. In case the mover seems hungry to get upfront money, this is a red flag. Steer clear of such a company as this is certainly not a legitimate business. Also be aware of movers who come to you in a rented van for moving.

Ensure the mover is insured and licensed

The US Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration gives a US DOT number to the movers who are licensed within the state. In case you’re moving out of the state, make sure the company has a license through FMCSA’s official site and request them for the DOT number. You can also cross-check with the consumer affairs agency. Check out the list of local agencies through the contact database of FMCSA.

Double check with the BBB

How about checking the track record of the moving company with the Better Business Bureau? Stick to those companies that rank higher with the BBB accreditations and you may also have a good rating. In case the moving company is not listed with BBB, choose to look for a company that is.

Apart from these tips, you should also choose a company that has a good and decent website. The online presence of a company also matters a lot.

