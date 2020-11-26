Small Business Ideas You Can Start With Your Commercial Driver’s License

Driving a truck is nowhere near like driving a car. They are longer and heavier, that speeding up, slowing down, or stopping takes much more effort. They also have large blind spots, making them more prone to accidents than the average vehicle on the road.

For these reasons, the US requires you to have a commercial driver’s license (CDL). This professional license demonstrates that you are qualified to safely drive large commercial motor vehicles (CMVs)—semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, dump trucks, passenger buses, etc.—having undergone necessary training and tests.

It goes to show that there are many ways you can generate income by having a CDL. Check out these big rigs for sale and continue reading for the possible types of businesses you could start with a CDL.

3 Primary Classes of CDL

There are at least three types of CDLS and below is an overview of the classifications of the three, according to driving-tests.org.

Class A: Allows the holder to operate any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight of at least 26,001 pounds. These include a towed vehicle that weighs more than 10,000 lbs. Some of the vehicles you can drive with a CDL include:

• Flatbeds

• Livestock carriers

• Tanker vehicles

• Tractor-trailers

• Trailer trucks

Class B: Allows the holder to operate a single vehicle with a minimum of 26,001 lbs. GVWR or any vehicle that is towing another vehicle that weighs 10,000 lbs. max.

• Buses

• Box trucks (e.g. for courier and delivery

• Dump trucks

• Straight trucks

Class C: Allows the holder to drive any vehicle that doesn’t meet the criteria under Class A and Class B license and is used to transport at least 16 passengers or hazardous materials.

• Small vehicles transporting hazardous materials

• Passenger vans

• Combination vehicles that do not meet qualifications for Class A or B (e.g. small truck towing a trailer)

What Can You Do with a CDL?

Below are a few business ideas you can start with a CDL.

1. Delivery Service

Offering delivery services is a basic format of the trucking business in the US and it’s understandable, with the increasing demand from the e-commerce industry to deliver goods. You can ride on this trend by becoming a truck owner/operator that bids on and fulfills contracts for other businesses.

Investment costs include purchasing or leasing one or more trucks that can accommodate the type of goods you plan to move and the space to park them.

2. Moving Service

Up your moving business game by offering add-on services like temporary storage spaces for in-between moves. This is in addition to your complete relocation service which includes packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking of items to be moved.

These add-ons will be your ace card against competitors offering cheaper services. Although, you will have to hire at least one employee to help you with these procedures. They will also have to undergo training on how to engage with your clients.

3. Specialty Transport Service

This type of service specializes in the transportation of specific goods which can be anything from perishables to extremely large items like modular houses, vehicle parts, or medical equipment.

While your client base can be quite specific and small, your advantage is that you can charge higher fees for the special equipment you use for transporting these goods.

4. Livestock Transport Service

While there are no specific licenses to transport personal livestock for clients, it is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the regulations for transporting them to their destination or anywhere along the way. Most states require health exams and/or vaccinations, at the least, to enter their state.

Plus, you will also want to be knowledgeable about the basics of safely towing live animals. It would be helpful if you could hire a veterinarian with you, particularly if you are traveling overnight.

5. Senior and Medical Transport Service

In a time of a pandemic where it’s risky to commute or go to the hospital, you can offer medical transport services where you would focus on driving patients or seniors to their medical appointments.

If you have an EMT (emergency medical technician) license, you can bid on contracts with hospitals to drive their patients to other medical facilities where necessary treatment is available. Here, you will be required to have specialty equipment like oxygen tanks, wheelchairs, stretchers, etc.

Having a commercial driver’s license opens up a wealth of opportunities to turn your love for driving into a source of income. You can offer these services to dealers, small businesses, furniture companies, couriers, and freight companies—working as an independent business or under a partnership with a larger corporation. It all boils down to your personal interests as well as skills and resources that you can employ in the business.

Did you find this article helpful? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment!

Joie Mojica

Joie is the passionate writer and blogger of UsedVending.com. She enjoys writing and works at an amazing pace. Blessed with two adorable boys, she dreams of creating a successful career online. She also loves to write about parenting, home and family life, technology and gaming, as well as beauty and health.

Please follow and like us: