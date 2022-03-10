Consistent efficiency checks are a great way to keep your business at the top of its game online. Your business website might be good enough to host your operation’s digital connection with consumers, but it could always be a little better.

If you’re seeing that your current website performance leaves a little to be desired, take the time to dig into a few ways to upgrade. Here are some simple ways to design a better website now.

Keep the clutter to a minimum

One of the easiest ways to give your website a leg up is to clean up the clutter you might have lying around your design. A cluttered design turns people away, because it’s overstimulating to the senses. They don’t know where to start.

Keep your design layout clean and precise. Minimize when minimizing won’t take away from the true purpose of your pages, and you’ll find user engagement on the rise.

Trim down your large image files

Including images in your design helps to draw the attention of users that might get bored quickly otherwise. Images are important, and so is the quality of those images. However, high quality images can be a pain due to their weighty image files.

Compress large images within the design of your website, so your visual aesthetics don’t get in the way of the loading speeds for your pages. Slow loading pages are kryptonite to your digital success.

Simplify navigation on your pages

Adding navigation to your website design is imperative to its function, but adding simple navigation to your design will give users a more appealing welcome to explore the content of your website.

A stationary navigation bar along the top of your layout is best. This industrial parts supplier page shows a stationary navigation bar live and in action. Implement simplicity to keep confusion from ruining your connection with users.

Invest in mobile optimization

Mobile users are the most prominent force online today. Designing a website that is fit to host today’s mobile users will make your site more comfortable for all users online.

You don’t want to alienate mobile users by designing a site that doesn’t display or function well on a smaller screen. Find out what it means to design a fully mobile optimized website, and apply what you’ve learned as soon as possible.

Add social media sharing

Finally, giving interested web users a way to share their interest with others is a good element for boosting the visibility of your business online. Add sharing buttons for top social media channels, and invite digital fans of your business to partake in marketing your operation. A simple addition could bring quite a bit of traffic to your pages.