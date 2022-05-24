Short- & Long-Term Effects Of Network Downtime In Retail

Work stoppages are expensive for businesses. According to a survey, 98 percent of businesses with more than 1,000 employees lost more than $100,000 every hour of downtime. Larger businesses reported that the same amount of time costs them $1 million or more.

Because 81 percent of shops experience downtime at least once a year, procedures must be put in place ahead of time to help avoid downtime. Retailers should attempt to reduce downtime periods by planning and thoroughly evaluating the available solutions. More on this and the solutions to combat downtime can be found in the resource below.

Power Distribution Service The Dangers of Network Downtime from PowerSecure, a