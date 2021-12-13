Seven Things That Cause Uber and Lyft Accidents

With the growing presence of rideshare programs such as Uber and Lyft, the likelihood that you will be involved in an accident while using one of these services is increasing, as well.

There have already been a large number of people injured in such accidents. Expenses for medical treatment, time away from work, and the possibility of long-term injuries are all possible consequences if you are hurt in an Uber or Lyft accident.

Causes of Rideshare Accidents

Take note that Uber and Lyft drivers do not have to go through substantial driver training to register as a driver for these companies. They are human, just like us, and are susceptible to all of the same things that influence drivers like us to lose control of their vehicles.

However, several circumstances can increase the likelihood of an Uber or Lyft driver being involved in an accident, according to a Sebring car accident lawyer.

Read on to find out what they are.

1. Driving While Distracted

Driving while distracted is among the most likely causes for rideshare accidents, accounting for approximately 20 percent of all accidents. Rideshare drivers are regularly distracted from the road. They constantly use their phones to look for information on Google Maps for getting directions.

The NHTSA published a report saying that entering directions on your phone diverts your attention for up to five seconds. That’s the equivalent of driving end-to-end through a football field while blindfolded at 55 miles per hour.

2. Looking for Passengers

Uber and Lyft drivers aren’t always familiar with the neighbourhoods in which they pick up their customers. This means that they will have to look around and scan carefully to locate the correct street and rider. Slow driving, unexpected halts, and sudden accidents are all consequences of these driving habits.

It is for this reason that rideshare programs are trying to include self-driving vehicles on the roads.

3. Driving Under the Influence

It is commonplace that most people use ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft to avoid drinking and driving. There are, unfortunately, instances in which rideshare drivers are intoxicated while on the job. A driver’s ability to operate a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is significantly diminished as a result.

4. Irresponsible Driving

Reckless driving is another factor that contributes to rideshare-related accidents. Speeding, tailgating, ignoring traffic signals and making abrupt lane changes are examples of irresponsible driving practices common amongst Uber and Lyft drivers.

5. Driver Fatigue

Rideshare drivers frequently drive for long periods while using multiple accounts. Others work as a cab driver as a part-time job, resulting in extended working hours that cause fatigue. According to research, driving while exhausted and driving drunk are similarly risky.

6. Poor Vehicle Maintenance

Mistakes with the vehicle are another frequent cause of Uber and Lyft accidents. When rideshare drivers fail to keep their cars in proper working condition, they become ticking time bombs on the road. Failures with the brake system and tire blowouts are common.

7. Unsafe Parking Areas

To pick up and drop off passengers, rideshare drivers frequently park in potentially dangerous areas. Because of this, the surrounding traffic may be disrupted, putting vehicles and pedestrians in danger.

Call the Police and Get a Lawyer

You should always call the cops after an accident, but especially after one involving an Uber or Lyft driver. Finally, if you’ve been in an Uber or Lyft accident, you should contact a lawyer right away. Car accidents are complicated enough without adding in a company like Uber or Lyft.