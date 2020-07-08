Setting Up a Small Business on a Shoestring Budget: 5 Great Ideas

Sadly, lack of money has stopped many people who had brilliant business ideas and without the funds to make it happen, your great idea will remain an idea. Luckily, there are ways to create a business with virtually no budget and it has been done many times, and if you are thinking of starting a business on a limited budget, here are some great ideas.

Shopping Cart Website – This is something that requires a lot of careful thought, especially regarding the products you plan to sell, which should be in demand. The only real expense you’ll have is the website build and hosting, as the products you are selling can actually be purchased when you receive an order. All you need are good product images and description, and when a customer orders, you send the order to the supplier and that means you do not need to keep stock, which costs money.

Providing a Local Service – Every community has needs, it might be landscape gardening, car washing, or even taking dogs for walks, and you wouldn’t need to go to the expense of building a website, rather you can change your Facebook page. Start small and if you are customer-driven, friendly and outgoing, you should get referrals from happy clients, and as your good name is spread on social media, you will generate more interest.

Home Office Services – Thanks to hi-speed Internet, you could advertise your office skills, and working from home means you need no capital, as long as you have a laptop or a PC and an Internet connection. Clients can email content to you, and you carry out the work then send it back, and if you are cheap, you will pick up customers, as everyone is looking to cut their outgoings. If you need a good laptop, printer and scanner, Nimble’s quick online loan process means you’ll have the funds the next day.

Online Tuition – This is a booming sector at present, largely due to the global pandemic, and if you are a native English speaker, why not offer your services to one of the many online language institutions? If you know very little about self-employment, here is a government website that offers information on how to become self-employed, which is very informative. You can work hours that suit you, and you have no travelling expenses, as you are teaching from your home.

Online Blogging – If you are decent writer, you could easily make a living by writing blogs, as there are many websites that connect people with content writers, and as there is always a big demand for wen content, you will always have work. Simply search online for a suitable platform, then register and send them a sample of your writing; it really is as easy as that. If you would like to learn to build an effective roadmap for your business, here is an informative article.

As you can see, there are many ways that you can work for yourself, and if you find something that requires no initial capital investment, even better!

Please follow and like us: