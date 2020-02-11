Saving Money on DJ Gear with Finance Options

If you intend to pick up the best DJ equipment the industry has to offer, you’re looking at a relatively extensive outgoing. Shopping around is important to get a good deal – as is heading to periodic DJ shows to access exclusive discounts and promos. But in terms of the standard RRP of top-shelf DJ equipment, there’s not a great deal you can do to tip the balance in your favour.

On the plus side, DJ finance can make it far easier or more affordable to stock up on the DJ equipment you need. All without having to make huge alterations to your lifestyle, or find a way of coming up with huge sums of cash you simply don’t have.

With this in mind, here are just a few of the ways a good DJ finance deal can save you time (and even money) when looking to pick up the latest DJ gear:

1. You Don’t Have to Blow Your Savings

First up, there’s every chance you’ve already got at least some money set to one side for a rainy day. Blowing your whole budget on DJ equipment is an option, but could leave you with next to nothing in reserve. Rather than wiping out your savings (or putting a huge dent in them), DJ finance provides the opportunity to spread the costs over several months or years. Typically with no more than around 10% to pay as an initial deposit.

2. You Don’t Have to Save Up

Some people find saving up easier than others. In any case, saving hundreds or even thousands of pounds for the DJ gear you need could mean putting your plans on hold for the foreseeable future. These are exactly the kinds of delays you’ll want to avoid if you’re serious about making it as a professional musician. Buy now, play now and pay later – simple.

3. You Can Take Advantage of Special Offers

DJ finance is also ideal for taking advantage of any special offers that come up from time to time. Particularly where limited-time deals pop up that are too good to miss, a DJ finance deal can provide you with the funds you need to take full advantage.

4. You Can Get 0% Interest Deals

One of the best things about the market’s most competitive DJ finance deals is that they are technically free of charge. At least, in the sense that they attach an interest rate of 0% and have no specific borrowing costs bolted on. Technically speaking, this could save you a lot of money when compared to purchasing DJ equipment with a standard credit card or personal loan. Neither of which is usually offered with 0% interest.

5. You Can Showcase Your Talent

Last but not least, taking advantage of DJ finance means having the opportunity to showcase your talents now, rather than later. If it’s a case of saving up for two years or spending the next two years developing your skills on the latest decks and mixers, it’s an obvious choice. Whether you’re well on your way to stardom or you’re just getting started, picking up DJ equipment with specialist DJ finance makes sense for any number of reasons.

