Post-Pandemic Business Cleaning Practices

The COVID-19 pandemic as a global public health crisis has brought into focus many business operational areas which could do with some improvement. Aside from the core business practices and principles of economics, matters of importance such as personnel health and safety are perhaps finally getting the closer look they deserve.

A healthy employee is a productive one, which is why basic workplace health and safety practices have hopefully been strictly enforced in your business’s working environment. As governments around the world are generally in the final stages of easing the restrictions around the COVID-19 crisis, it has become clear that things will never be the same again. This appears to apply across the board, with a conduit of that being the emerging post-pandemic approach to the cleaning of working spaces.

Within your business’s operational structure, you might very well have been ensuring the implementation of cleaning practices that would fall in line with the requirements around preventing and minimising the spread of diseases such as the Corona virus, but doing so is now going to be an official requirement.

Routine cleaning

Whether you have an internal cleaning staff or if you’ve enlisted the services of a specialist cleaning company (most likely so that you can simply focus on your core business), the very bare minimum cleaning requirements fall under the basic or routine cleaning category. Every home and business establishment, at the very least, institutes basic routine cleaning, which is carried out with basic supplies and equipments. We’re talking the likes of dusters, office trash cans (to house immediate trash), brooms, dust-pans, disinfectant wipes, mops, etc.

Employees and other personnel using the working spaces hold some kind of responsibility to keep it visibly clean, otherwise the cleaning staff does some of the “heavier” lifting as far as cleaning goes.

It goes without saying that routine cleaning should be a natural part of the workplace environment, but even more so in the wake of the measures enforced around the pandemic.

Deep cleaning

Deep cleaning, which was previously carried out in line with the time intervals dictated to by the diminished efficacy of routine cleaning over longer periods, will inevitably have to be a more frequent practice, post-pandemic. It’s considerably more time-consuming than routine cleaning, involving a more thorough clean of all the items located in a specific area. So it’s about more than mopping the office floor so it looks clean and shiny, but rather encompassing something like cleaning those hard-to-reach areas behind your office desk, in addition to those not-readily-visible upper storage shelf areas, etc.

Elevated hygiene standards

Economies and the businesses that drive them may be opening up to full capacity, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over and defeated. Business workplaces can very easily become a cesspool for the second wave of the virus’s spread, so more frequent deep cleaning will most logically take the place of basic routine cleaning.

An elevated level of specialisation will also have to be introduced to what is otherwise routine cleaning, such as added sanitisation following decontamination, so it’s becoming increasingly clear that things will definitely change.

So even if you up-skill your internal, existing cleaning staff to be able to facilitate more thorough deep cleaning as their new routine, collaboration with specialist cleaning service providers is a requisite. The elevated levels of cleaning and subsequent hygiene standards required post-pandemic will likely compel you to have to arrange those active cleaning hours to alternate with or complement your regular business hours, because that’s the kind of thoroughness that will be required, going forward.

