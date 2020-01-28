Popular Trends in Photobooks

With the calendar rolling over to 2020, there is dawn on not only a new year but also a new decade as well. This means new styles, fashions, and trends in every industry. This includes photography, particularly when it comes to photobooks. There are a number of interesting trends that have been growing in this industry. Anyone who is interested in photobooks should take note of some of the emerging trends that are growing in this field.

The Rise of Transparent Plastic Jackets

One of the biggest trends in the world of photobooks is the rise of transparent plastic jackets. These jackets are important because they provide protection from shipping containers, the oils that are present on people’s hands and fingers, and potential stains from food and drinks.

In addition, these jackets also add a bit of gloss, shine, and texture to the cover. As a result, many people have fallen in love with these transparent jackets. Because they are transparent, it is still easy to see the beautiful pictures through the protective layer. On the other hand, these jackets still provide a tremendous amount of protection for a valuable photobook.

Pages of Varying Shapes

Another major trend in this industry is the growth of pages that come in different shapes. There is a push to make photobooks unique and one of the ways to do this is to change the size of the pages. Many people who make photobooks regularly trim the edges of the pages. This is done to call attention to the changing frame. Shorter pages can often act as bookmarks that make it easy to find a photo or mark a transition to another chapter in the book itself.

Furthermore, the changing pages can also be used to frame a picture using the backdrop of another. The shift might even serve to make a certain page or picture “pop” more, giving an appearance of shifting texture. The changing sizes of photobook pages are sure to become an even bigger trend in the coming years.

Paperback Photobooks are Coming Back

Over the past few years, the trend has been hardcover books. These tend to express a bit more gloss, value, and durability; however, paperback book covers are returning once again. Many people believe that books with a softcover have a bit more character to them. Paperback book covers are also more versatile and tactile. Finally, many people also like the feel of a paperback book a bit more than hardcover books. Expect paperback to become even more popular in the years to come.

The Rise of Book Blocks for Photos

Finally, one of the biggest trends of the past few years has been the rise of book blocks. These are pages of a book that appear to fold out in an accordion. This is great for pictures that are meant to be viewed next to other photos in the book. Many people who make photobooks use this to give the appearance of a story being told from picture to picture. This style is still being developed and is sure to be popular in the future.

