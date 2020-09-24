Phenolic Trailer Flooring: A Guide

Trailer flooring is required to be durable and strong; this is to ensure it can carry the maximum load that will be placed on it. This makes it, a rather crucial part of your trailer, and one that needs to be maintained efficiently. For a high-quality trailer flooring, ATE recommend using Phenolic Birch Plywood Trailer Flooring.

What is Phenolic Trailer Flooring?

The Phenolic trailer flooring is made using a hardwood, Latvian birch plywood, which is glazed in a phenolic resin. The phenolic resin provides a layer of resistance against water, and hard wearing.

What are the benefits?

Phenolic trailer flooring has an anti-slip mesh pattern on one side which lowers the probability of falling in wet environments.

The upper side of the Phenolic trailer flooring is dark brown and slip resistant. Whilst the lower side is smooth, meaning no dirt sticks to the bottom.

All four edges are preserved with acrylic resin paint, (FSC® certified) which improves strength, making it is longer lasting.

Plywood sheets are produced to a high-level, making them resilient to corrosion and moisture.

The coat of the wood is phenolic resin, which makes it waterproof.

The trailer flooring is possibly the most used part of your trailer and will see the most wear. Phenolic birch ply flooring may not be the most cost-effective choice but is most certainly worth investing into. Not only will you find that the phenolic trailer flooring is architecturally sound, but it will last far longer – meaning less money spent on replacing the flooring on a frequent basis.

What can I do to ensure my flooring stays in good condition?

Store your trailer indoors when not in use. Phenolic birch ply is a high-quality flooring, but it is still wood. Consequently, when left outdoors, it may impact the durability of it, and this then effects how long it lasts. If you are unable to store your trailer indoors, another option is to use a rubber mat or PVC trailer cover to preserve the quality of the flooring.

If you need to cut the phenolic plywood down to size for your trailer, you must seal the sawn edges again with a minimum of 2-3 coats. By doing so, you can ensure that the edges of the trailer are treated properly and improve the durability.

Keep your trailer stowed with the floor sloping. By jacking your jockey wheel up, any water goes off the flooring as an alternative to sitting on top. Since the flooring is made from wood, any amount of sitting water affects the condition of the phenolic trailer flooring.

At ATE, we stock three distinct sizes of trailer flooring. One of the sizes correlates to the width and length of the flooring. The two other sizes that we stock are 2500mm x 1250mm and 3050mm x 1525mm. The other size conveys to the depth of the trailer floor and the two we stock are 12mm and 18mm.

