Managing Common Cybersecurity Risks for In-Office, Hybrid & Remote Workers

Posted on by Ben Jones

Due to the events of the past few years, remote working saw a major surge. With this came several changes in operations, but many companies were able to adapt quickly. Then, as the stay-at-home mandates were lifted, a lot (but not all) of employees switched back to in-office work. There’s also others who have undertaken a hybrid situation where they spend some days in the office and the rest working from home.

While each of these set-ups has its own positives and negatives, one constant remains: the risk of cyberattack. There are numerous ways a cybercriminal may infiltrate a company. One of the top ways to breach data is through phishing. Such attacks have become successful of late in part due to the changes in working situations and lack of operational preparedness during the transition.

For more risks and for a side-by-side comparison of the cybersecurity risks for remote and in-office work, please see the accompanying resource.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

You may be interested in...

Protecting Consumer Data & Privacy in Digital Marketing

With the development of the internet and digital data, our lives have become almost...

Managing Common Cybersecurity Risks for In-Office, Hybrid & Remote Workers

Due to the events of the past few years, remote working saw a major...

Eliminating Repetitive Tasks in Manufacturing

With today’s rapidly advancing technology, manufacturing companies can move away from counterproductive manual processes....

Where can i buy crypto with a credit card?

Once you know you can buy cryptocurrency, a more specific question of where to...

Bill Smith Royal Cup Coffee: Insights On Running A Business

Running a family business comes with several challenges. One of the main challenges is...

5 Tips For Attracting More Customers To Your Business

Hopefully, you know by now that customers are the most important part of your...

Terms and Conditions