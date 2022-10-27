Managing Common Cybersecurity Risks for In-Office, Hybrid & Remote Workers

Due to the events of the past few years, remote working saw a major surge. With this came several changes in operations, but many companies were able to adapt quickly. Then, as the stay-at-home mandates were lifted, a lot (but not all) of employees switched back to in-office work. There’s also others who have undertaken a hybrid situation where they spend some days in the office and the rest working from home.

While each of these set-ups has its own positives and negatives, one constant remains: the risk of cyberattack. There are numerous ways a cybercriminal may infiltrate a company. One of the top ways to breach data is through phishing. Such attacks have become successful of late in part due to the changes in working situations and lack of operational preparedness during the transition.

For more risks and for a side-by-side comparison of the cybersecurity risks for remote and in-office work, please see the accompanying resource.

Multifactor Authentication software company Cybersecurity from Authx, a