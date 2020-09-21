Make money even during Coronavirus pandemic – Which businesses are the best?

Now is the right time to get creative about making money. Millions of Americans are laid off and unemployed due to the pandemic situation that the world is going through. People are seeing obstacles and roadblocks that they’ve never seen before. With unemployment hitting post 2nd World War records and stay-at-home restrictions going fierce, job life have gone on a toss.

This is why experts are suggesting people to think out-of-the box as long as starting a business is concerned. You may learn more on side hustles that will help you earn that extra amount of cash but there are always risks attached. Let’s check out the different options that you may have at hand.

Remote work is probably the only last resort

With the ongoing pandemic, remote jobs are becoming extremely common and FlexJobs finds a 7% growth in listings from March to April. A part-time job will come to a rescue as they can help you make ends meet and at the same time utilize the time to search for a permanent job. Part-time jobs are a real option to bring home income in a fair manner as the process of hiring will be quicker than the full-time jobs.

FlexJobs also witnesses an increase for part-time work in sales, customer care services, data entry, medical support, health care, tutoring, teaching and bookkeeping.

Strike out something on your own

How about utilizing some brand new idea of your own in order to make money? No, it is not that you’ll always have to think about starting a formal business. Amidst the pandemic situation, everyone is thinking of finding the light at the end of the tunnel. But no one knows how long the tunnel is.

If you identify some special skill or a hobby that you wish to use, think of how you can utilize it to make money. You can start researching on what other people do, how they charge for their services and whether they charge by the hour. How much are the bakeries charging for a fresh batch of cookies? What are the landscapers charging for lawn work?

Devise a plan on reaching out to customers. Start out small with friends and family and also leverage the social media. Engage with your customers, clients and followers and show them samples of work.

Starting off with a business

With the obstacles that the small businesses are facing, it might seem scary to begin your own company. Nevertheless, there are some businesses like Naked Winery and others that are starting off during the economic depression. For one, people’s incomes and jobs are cut and hence finding a job is tough during this climate. Last but not the least, commit to whatever you’re planning. Don’t forget that it is not possible to start a business overnight and hence you shouldn’t get impatient.

