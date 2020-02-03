Lucky Wednesday in Riga – SL Casino Gives Out Jackpots

Holidays in Riga is a multifaceted vacation with versatile entertainment. An old, but at the same time modern city invites you to admire architectural beauties and monuments, allows you to eat deliciously in expensive restaurants and small authentic cafes, and opens up spaces for shopping in flea markets, boutiques, supermarkets and small shops. Even the sea in Riga nearby is a great place for walking and swimming in the hot season.

If such entertainment is not enough for you, feel free to go for vivid impressions in the casino. There are a lot of gaming complexes in the city, including VIP level. And SL Casino, located in luxurious Kempinski, gives out jackpots every week! Perhaps you can win up to 3,000 euros on Lucky Wednesday.

Believe me, there is something to do in Riga all year round. And to spend your holidays at the highest level, you can simply order a junket tour. Paying for casino chips, you will get a great vacation, which includes much more than your favorite games. Gaming operators are well aware that the travelers’ interests cover many areas, so the classic tour program includes excursions. And with individual planning, you can make an eventful vacation.

But first of all, pay attention to the standard services that the casino provides in exchange for the gaming chips cost. This is much more profitable than just playing at large casinos!

So, the junket tour to Riga already includes:

• Visa support (if necessary)

• Round way tickets (with a certain deposit amount)

• Meeting at the airport and transfer

• Accommodation at the hotel for the whole rest time

• Excellent food, including drinks and alcohol

• Excursions in Riga and its environs

• Participation in the casino parties and raffles, including the opportunity to win the jackpot

• Return transfer to the airport

All organizational issues are handled by the casino manager. That is, the guest is completely freed from all household troubles for the entire trip, just enjoys playing the required few hours and free time. At the request of the guest, the entertainment program can be expanded.

Guest of junket tour to Latvia can spend their free time outside the casino. This is a great opportunity to see the old capital, enjoy shopping and outdoor activities. Casino staff, by prior arrangement, will help you plan a visit to interesting places, reserve places in the best restaurants, book tickets for shows or concerts, and tell you where to go for active entertainment.

Such tourism is incredibly popular with foreign guests. Some of the travelers in Riga are junket tours guests, who combine their favorite games with tourist pleasures. Many come back again and again, as the city beckons with its atmosphere and each time opens from a new side, and SL Casino surrounds the guest with attention, allowing you to really not worry about anything.

A high level of service is the main feature of SL Casino operating in the VIP niche. This is one of the few casinos in the country offering such service, fair play and guaranteed payments. Unit belongs to the Shangri La network, which has been operating in Eastern Europe for more than 25 years. The network is managed by the international holding Storm International. It also oversees the work of Shangri La Minsk, Yerevan and Tbilisi, develops Storm Casino, a slot halls network with restaurants in Germany.

Choose convenient dates and just call the SL Casino manager or contact the unit via chat on sl-casino.lv. Junket tour to Latvia will be scheduled as soon as possible. And it will be very luxurious vacation which you deserve!

