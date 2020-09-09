LOYDS BANKS PLC

INTRODUCTION:

Who is Lloyds?

Lloyds Bank plc is a group of financial services present in almost every community having millions of UK customers. they are familiar with the High Streets through more than 1 million businesses through their brand’s portfolio.

Their business is retail- and commercial financial services-focused. They thrive on how well they serve their customers, on their relationships within communities they serve as well as on helping to make a prosperous Britain.

For more than 250 years Lloyds bank has been serving communities, people, and businesses of Britain. Whether someone is starting a family, opening for business, buying a new home, dealing with the unexpected, or changing the direction, Lloyds bank is always there to support and guide so that customers may face their next steps with confidence.

Lloyds banks have more than 1000 branches in the High streets and support a network of private and commercial banking through award-winning mobile, online, and telephone banking across Wales and England. It is one of the leading commercial and retail banks of the United Kingdom.

Lloyds banks offer a wide array of financial goods and services which are shaped to fulfill the individual needs, from savings, mortgages, current accounts, credit cards, private banking, and wealth management services, and loans. They are the biggest startup provider of start-up finance in the United Kingdom for small businesses. Through a network of more than a hundred offices of commercial banking, Lloyds banks provide support to businesses in the UK, from SMEs to financial institutions and large corporates.

HISTORY AND TIMELINE:

In June 1765, Taylor & Lloyds launched in Birmingham as a private bank. It was founded by a Quaker and iron founder, Sampson Lloyd, and John Taylor, along with their two sons. For approximately 100 years, the business flourished from a single Birmingham office. The relationship with the Taylor family finished in 1853.

Today, the black horse of the Lloyds Bank is one of the most enduring and iconic logos in the United Kingdom. The story of this black horse is the same as the story of British banking. The logo has its history back in at least 1677 when the Lombard Street goldsmiths of London who are the forerunners of present modern banks used it. Then Barnetts, Hoares & Co adopted it on the same site before it was handed down by Lloyds Bank in 1884.

Lloyds bank has been using the black horse continuously for 130 years and at present, it is one of the most identified icons of British as a bold symbol of the heritage, stability, and strength of the bank.

Lloyds Bank grew to a national and international bank from its Birmingham base, meanwhile, taking over the company that invented the launched the first ATM, the Traveller’s cheque, in the United Kingdom, and played a vital role to launch credit cards in the United Kingdom.

In 1995 TSB and Lloyds Bank merged and created Lloyds TSB, which became one of the largest forces in the domestic banking of British. In January 2009, during the global financial crisis, HBOS plc was taken over by Lloyds TSB. Lloyds Banking Group the new company, soon became the largest retail bank in the United Kingdom.

On 9th September 2013, once again Lloyds TSB separated and became two separate banks. The number of branches which were brought together exceeded 630 across Britain to establish the new TSB, while the black iconic horse logo was considered as a makeover as the Lloyds Bank returned on the high street.

Presently, Lloyds Bank continues proudly in its pledge to serve people, communities, and households across the United Kingdom i.e. dedicated to helping make a prosperous Britain.

STRUCTURE AND STRATEGIES:

Lloyds Banking Group is known from many names in the daily life like Halifax, Lloyds Bank, and Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows

It is a leading financial services group based in the United Kingdom, providing a wide array of financial and banking services, that are focused on commercial and personal customers.

The main business activities of the Group are commercial, retail, and corporate banking, Life, general insurance, investment, and pension provision.

The Lloyds Group operates the largest retail bank of the United Kingdom and has a wide and diversified base of customers.

Services at Lloyds Group of banks are offered through several well-recognized brands such as Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, and Scottish Widows, as well as a range of distribution channels. This includes the largest network of branches in the United Kingdom and comprehensive telephony, digital, and mobile services.

Lloyds Banking Group is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. It is one of the largest businesses within the FTSE 100.

DIVISIONS AND SUBDIVISIONS:

In 2016, Lloyds Development Capital of the Lloyds private equity, acquired a stake of 33% for an investment of GB£16.5 million in-game developer Team 17. As Team17 intended to go public, LDC sold 50% of this interest at the Alternative Investment Market. In May of 2018, before the basic public offering of Team17, the stake value of LDC was GB£76 million.

Retail:

Lloyds Banks have a retail face, in the high street, online, and the phone. With a total customer ranging up to 30 million, Lloyds are the largest group of retail banks in the United Kingdom. The retail division of Lloyds focuses on Lloyds Bank in Wales and England and the Scotland bank.

Commercial Banking:

The commercial banking division provides the services of banking as well as associated services for the Medium-sized and Small Enterprises, major multinational and UK corporations, financial institutions, and mid-market companies.

Insurance:

The Lloyd’s Insurance division lies among the largest insurers of the United Kingdom and offers long-term protection, savings, as well as general insurance products and investment products to the customers in Europe and the UK. Scottish Widows, the life assurance specialist provider, investment and pensions provider, that are distributed by the branching network of Lloyds Banks, directly through the internet and telephone, and through independent financial advisers. Investments and insurance also include broking and general underwriting of insurance i.e. creditor, home, motor, pet, and travel, etc. It also includes Lloyds Bank Insurance Services Limited and Clerical Medical.

Consumer Finance:

Consumer Finance, which is composed of three individual businesses: Asset Finance, Online European Deposits, and Cards, includes brands like Black Horse, Lex Auotlease, and MBNA.

