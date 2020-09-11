Looking After Mental Health In Workplace

right mind, struggling, and more. There was a severe difference in both which shows that it is important for an employer who is aiming towards the betterment of the organization to actively look after the mental health of all the respective employees.

Many researchers have proven that every six employees out of ten is actually dealing with multiple mental issues related to work. The reasons could be many from the pressure of work, to stressing about getting some promotion, to a dull and boring job to anything there are so many strategies which are being used to make sure that the employees are happily working. Giving promotions, job switch, job rotations are just a few to begin with.

How To Identify The Employees Suffering From Mental Health Problems

Identifying the employees who are going through such issues is fairly easy. But steps should be taken to cater every employee to make sure that nobody is suffering from work related stress. The task may seem difficult but it is fairly simple.

The rate of absenteeism is high with the employees who are dissatisfied, struggling with their work, or suffering from mental health issues including stress, anxiety depress, low productivity and more. Such employees tend to have other health problems as well, they are often absent from the workplace.

The performance is not up to the expectations. Employees suffering from mental health problems give less productive results. Their work is often not up to the mark. They become extremely conscious about the work and their inability to do well. Such employees become hesitant in communicating actively they become moody, less active, more stubborn and generally inactive at work.

Key Priority: Staff Wellbeing

Any organization that aims to achieve the set goals, vision and mission they have to work along with their whole team. Team work is extremely important in becoming better and successful. So when an organization is expecting the best result from their employees they should also take care of the wellbeing of each and every employee. The employees who are happy with their work, their leader and the overall organization; their productivity increases with leaps and bounds. This leads to an extremely outstanding performance by the organization.

The organization can do so by following fairly simple methods. Mental well being can be taken care of with active communication. The first step is to communicate with the employees and see if they are able to talk openly about their ongoing issues. If they do so, then the organization should definitely focus on working with the issues to ensure each employee’s satisfaction.

Another thing which could be done is, that often people get tired and bored of the repetitive tasks being performed and developing a monotone routine for each. Effective organizations focus on giving the bonuses, promotion, job switch opportunities and job rotations to ensure that there is a change of task for the employees and they are well motivated to work. Setting goals is one way, when the employee actively achieves the set short-term goals rewarding them could really boost their morale and overall productivity along with mental health and determination to do better at work.

The workplace environment is another thing which can pave way for a better and healthy employee. In order to invest in the mental health of your employees the organization should also focus on building a healthy workplace environment within which each individual can communicate effectively, they should get the help when they ask for, they should be able to share their views and problems. The environment of the workplace is important in depicting the mental health of the employees. An optimistic workplace environment will generally have healthy and productive employees.

Conclusively we can say that it is the responsibility of the organization to effectively work toward the betterment of an employee who is suffering from work related crisis. They should effectively be able to depict the ones suffering, the reasons behind and the right steps to ensure their mental health is also their responsibility. Offer them therapy sessions, give them less work, or simply let them talk about the issues they are facing and try resolve them.

