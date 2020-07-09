Know Your Rights: Here’s What You Should Know About Your Rights As An Employee

As an employee, you have a vast array of rights that entitle you to everything from sick pay to holiday and beyond, but many people don’t fully understand what they’re entitled to by law.

Employment law exists to keep employees safe and to stop employers from exploiting them, but it can easily be manipulated or ignored by an unscrupulous employer.

That’s why we’ve put together a guide to your rights as an employee to help you to understand what rights you have and how you can exert them.

What Does UK Employment Law Cover?

Employment law is constantly evolving, just like the working environment. However, there are some key rights that it is designed to protect, which include:

Your right to find a job free from discrimination based on race, gender or sexuality

Your right to a safe working environment free from unnecessary risks

Your right to sick pay and time off if you become unwell

Your right to holiday

Your right to a fair wage

Your right to be treated with respect and courtesy

Every employee has these rights, whether they’re full or part-time, temporary or permanent, agency or in-house. You still have the right to work safely and be treated with respect, so it’s vital that you understand your rights and how to assert them.

What Happens If My Employment Is Terminated?

If your employment is terminated, for any reason, that doesn’t mean that your rights automatically evaporate.

On the contrary, your former employer now has to justify their decision and pay you any reparations that it owes to you.

Your job can be terminated in a number of ways, ranging from being fired for misconduct through to being made redundant because your company no longer requires you.

If your role is terminated and it wasn’t your fault, such as if you were made redundant, then you have the right to a settlement.

Settlements can be confusing, so work with a professional Settlement Solicitor. Visit settlement-agreement.co.uk/ to find out more and get a professional to help you to achieve the settlement you deserve.

Where Can I Find The Terms Of My Employment?

In the UK, employers are obliged to provide a contract for all temporary or permanent staff members.

In some cases, these contracts can be verbal, but where possible you should insist upon a written contract so that you have evidence of your obligations in case your employer breaches your rights as an employee.

This contract should explain exactly what your role is, what you need to do, and any other obligations that you have to abide by.

Some employers might also have employee handbooks and guidelines containing in-depth insight into company policy, which you also need to read and follow.

How Do I Stay Up To Date With The Latest Employment Law Developments?

Employment law is constantly evolving and changing, so you need to stay up to date with the newest developments.

To stay informed about the newest changes in this fast-paced market, you can follow the UK government online and keep reading its website.

This approach can be time-consuming, so instead, consider joining a worker’s union. They will provide you with regular updates on your rights and can support you if your rights are breached.

There’s a union for almost every profession, so find a union and join it to ensure that you stay informed about the employment law developments that affect you.

Understanding your rights as an employee is crucial to ensuring that you enjoy a safe working life. Use this article to inform yourself and if in doubt, consult a professional employment lawyer or your union.

