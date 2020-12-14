Key Marketing Strategies – Here’s How Tech Companies Can Reach the Right Audience

Given the growing popularity of digital marketing channels, getting in touch with the right audience represents a crucial business challenge which will have a huge impact on the success of your organisation.

However, with increased competition to gain maximum attention on various social media platforms, B2B tech businesses could find it difficult to not only reach the right audience on the right medium but target them in a way that boosts their sales pipeline.

What Can Tech Companies Do to Maximise Their Reach?

No matter whether you’re offering software development services or IT support solutions, it’s essential to leverage tools and marketing strategies that can help engage your audience with your business.

To reach out to a wider audience base, it’s also important to show your target customers that you understand the challenges within your industry and are a thought leader. Moreover, you need to let them know that you offer unique solutions as compared to your competitors.

That said, in this article, we’ve put together 7 key marketing tactics that you can leverage to reach the right audience on the right channel and at the right time.

Let’s take a look at how you can maximise your outreach within the market.

Create Original Yet Engaging Video Content

Video content has become an increasingly popular marketing tool and is being used by the majority of businesses to increase their brand awareness.

Having said that, it only makes sense that even tech companies take advantage of this strategy to introduce their services. This is because although people might not have the time to go through your product datasheet, they’ll be okay with watching an engaging 2 to 3 minute video (even if it’s of no value to them).

Take Advantage of Influencer Marketing

In the digital age, customers, decision makers and other leaders often rely on professionals from their niche when it comes to assessing new technology they’re likely to purchase.

Therefore, to help your tech business up its credibility while improving its social media presence, it’s best to partner with popular influencers.

Knock Up Some High-Quality Content

The amount of online content that’s being created these days is staggering. What’s more, they range from unique, high-value content to “clickbait” and content mills that don’t really offer much value to the customers.

While it’s the same in the tech marketing space, you need to ensure that your content is not only engaging but also providing the required information.

If you don’t have the time or resources to create high quality content, then you could seek assistance from a digital marketing agency. That way, they can help you with the content aspect while you’re focusing on other business-critical processes.

Conduct Live Events

Although this seems counterintuitive, with so much prominence placed on digital marketing it’s become all the more essential to conduct face-to-face interactions.

While much of the online presence can be created for your tech company merely through social media platforms, it’s still a good practice to get to know your target audience in person. This is where live events can help your business.

Leverage Marketing Automation Tools

A great way to stay on top of gaining and nurturing qualified leads for your tech company is to employ the latest marketing automation tools.

However, to develop a predictable and sustainable revenue model, you’ll also need automated systems in place. This will further make it easier for you to collect leads, develop a marketing funnel, segment contacts and market them consistently on various platforms.

Target Existing Customers Through Remarketing

The best yet most overlooked approach, remarketing is an excellent method that tech companies can use to retain existing customers and increase their revenue.

By having the right programs, systems and processes in place to remarket your existing customers, your business can develop an infrastructure that enables constant retention alongside cross-sell and upsell of your products, services and other features.

Offer Interactive Experiences and Tools

Use of interactive content has been an ongoing trend in the tech marketing niche for quite some time; not to mention, it’s advancing in different yet interesting ways.

That said, features like assessment, infographics, quizzes, calculators and other interactive tools can help deepen your customer engagement while generating high quality leads. This is mainly because people these days are more interested in knowing the outcome.

Important Takeaways

Video marketing is not just restricted to customers and only because your business is in the B2B niche doesn’t mean you cannot use engaging, creative and funny content.

Customers, more importantly tech buyers, have started trusting popular influencers now more than ever. This means, it’s time to create a strategy that identifies the right influencer and work with them.

High quality content is extremely important and can help your business in the long run to cut through the chase.

Human interaction will never become the thing of the past, so make sure you’re leveraging the live event tactics to spend valuable time with your potential customers and get to know them better.

Using marketing automation tools can help generate constant flow of revenue.

Existing customers are also sales prospects waiting to be approached and treated like a new one.

Interactive content is sure to make waves in the near future, meaning it’s time to start implementing creative and engaging features.

Conclusion

Are you ready to maximise your outreach in the B2B niche and market your tech-based solutions to the right audience?

Include these key strategies in your marketing plan and execute them right away. You’ll surely see the results that you expected while also increasing your brand awareness!

