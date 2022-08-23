Is it better to use the Internet – a global network accessible to everyone, everywhere? Or is intranet the best option? Let’s start by looking at exactly how they differ and how they can help business owners take their operations to the next level.

Internet vs Intranet: What’s the Difference?

The Internet is a public network. Almost 60% of the world’s population are active Internet users. With approximately 4.66 billion people online, the Internet has become the world’s largest network and will grow as more and more people gain access.

An intranet is similar to the Internet but on a smaller scale. Intranets are closed networks with limited access. Intranets are often used by companies, universities, or other organizations that are trying to store specific information and communicate internally.

While the internet is a global system, the intranet is a local-only network designed to support internal sharing and collaboration. The intranet can support basic business communications, operations, and storing important data. It’s also beneficial when it comes to sharing information among team members and creating a sense of community.

How Can The Internet Benefit Your Business?

Today's Internet is more than just a platform for users to share and store information. It can be used as a dynamic self-learning system capable of analysing data and predicting and adapting to changing external conditions. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of connected devices that rely on data-driven technologies to bring more automation to homes and businesses around the world.

By collecting data from sensors, these systems can automate certain processes, such as setting alerts when certain parts need to be replaced. Tracking systems maintenance issues can help prevent system downtime that leads to delays in business operations or production.

How Can An Intranet Benefit Your Business?

Like the Internet, an intranet system can help improve collaboration and provide users with better access to information. As a closed system, information is kept private and cannot be accessed by users outside the network. This means better security for companies and helps prevent problems such as data breaches.

By setting permissions and configuring access, employees can have different levels of access. What should companies know about intranets? Considering some of the disadvantages of intranets can help business leaders decide whether they are necessary. With cloud-based systems taking the Internet to new heights, many of the benefits of an intranet for collaboration and information sharing have become redundant.

Do Companies Need Internet And Intranet?

For small businesses, an intranet is an unnecessary expense unless there is a specific reason for setting up a closed network. With so many web-based consoles available, the internet can perform many of the functions of an intranet.

The use of cloud applications can support virtual collaboration and file sharing, making the need for an intranet somewhat redundant. The high-speed connection means that companies can enjoy direct access to their files without data traffic restrictions. This means that for businesses that require more limited access, an intranet may be more relevant to their needs.