Online shopping became one of the largest industries in the world, especially with the rise of the Coronavirus Pandemic. According to Digital Commerce 360, up to 66% of shoppers and customers have increased their online shopping due to coronavirus.

Amazon currently outshines all other online eCommerce platforms by being the biggest in the world. So is Amazon the best platform to sell your products at?

In this article, we’ll walk you through a brief guide to investigate the benefits of selling your products on amazon and how to make the most out of your amazon sales. So without further ado, let’s dive in!

What Statistics Say About Amazon

All good business owners know that the most important factor for selling your product is that it’s exposed to the largest number of customers possible.

According to the Consumer Behavior Report by Feedvisor, 89% of customers said that they’re more likely to buy products from Amazon than any other eCommerce website.

This actually translates to about 4,000 products sold every single minute, according to Amazon’s SMB Impact report!

As you can see, Amazon guarantees the highest chance for product exposure which makes your product more likely to sell on Amazon more than any other eCommerce website!

The Product Competition on Amazon

Since Amazon is a huge platform with millions of products sold every day, you should expect the competition to be extremely high as well.

In fact, there are currently more than 9 million sellers on amazon with 2.5 million of them currently active on the platform, according to Marketplace Pulse.

In other words, almost every product on Amazon will likely have fierce competition for showing up on the first search page and outranking other competitors.

For that reason, you’ll still have to work a bit more to make sure that your product outshines the others.

The Influence of Product Reviews on Your Sales

Since Amazon is purely a customer-centric platform that’s all about “fulfilling” their clients, they rely heavily on customers’ experiences and reviews while ranking products on their website.

This strategy seems to work quite well for Amazon, as 1.1 billion products sold every year directly stem from buyers who read reviews about the products through Amazon and other websites.

In fact, this translates to about 400 billion dollars in sales that stem from Amazon reviews only. Not only that, but all reviewers websites and top 10 product lists would also rely on amazon reviews while compiling these lists.

That’s why if you’re seeking success on Amazon, you need to have as many reviews on your products as possible.

Final Words

Amazon is one of the largest and most visited websites today and easily the largest eCommerce website by traffic. For that reason, it’s easy to say that Amazon is the best platform to sell your products online.

However, to rank up against competing products and make the best out of Amazon’s algorithms, you need to have authentic reviews on your products.

Vamux is a review exchange network that helps your product get real and authentic Amazon reviews on your products through its network of registered buyers. Click here if you want to know more about their services and how it works.

