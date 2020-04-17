Today, there is a broad range of profitable instruments. To boost personal income, one may use side gigs, investment, or trading. With digital stock instruments, the global exchange is a few clicks away. Through advanced platforms, you may trade shares of the most successful corporations. Here are the fundamentals of this process.

For an outsider, the realm of digital stocks may seem daunting. However, finance is no rocket science. Many traders begin with the easiest option – currency pairs. Once these are mastered, they transition to other tools, adding stocks and derivatives to personal portfolios. In all of these realms, however, the same basic logic holds true.

Thanks to technological advancements, stock markets are open to anyone. Moreover, the barrier to entry is lower than ever before. To succeed, one needs the right software, guidance, persistence and solid understanding of the processes.

The Distinction Between Trading Types

Before delving into stock correlations, consider the general classification. Digital platforms allow the following types of retail operations.

1. Stock Trading

This consists of purchasing, holding, and selling shares. These securities are listed on public stock exchanges all over the world. For example, it is possible to trade stocks of tech giants like Apple or Facebook.

2. Currency Trading

In Forex trading, you buy and sell foreign currencies, which are always priced against one another. Every pairing includes a “base currency” and a “quote currency”, which are separated with a slash sign. For instance, the AUD/USD combination shows how many US dollars one Australian dollar is worth. Traders may buy low and sell high, capitalizing on the difference.

3. Options Trading

These belong to the category of derivatives. These are digital instruments tied to underlying assets. Individuals trade contracts that give them the opportunity (but not obligation) to buy or sell the asset at a predetermined price.

4. Binary Options Trading

This is an all-or-nothing type of options. A trader’s goal is to earn a fixed payout. Otherwise, the price of the contract is lost. Generally, profit from binary options hinges on the accuracy of prediction concerning price movements.

How to Develop a Trading Strategy

The starting point for investment in Thailand is the purpose. How long do you intend to hold on to your assets? Day traders focus on quick movements, while investors maintain a long-term orientation. A trader may execute tens or hundreds of trades within a week. An investor’s typical behavior is buying and holding an asset for months or years to come.

Wars are won with strategy rather than military action. The same applies to trading. If you want consistent success, make sure your behavior is rational. A plan is imperative, and its basis should be solid. It is similar to a business plan for a start-up. Here are essential elements to include:

market ideology,

asset allocation,

risk management,

diversification moves.

The psychological aspect of trading may hinder progress significantly. For example, in a falling market, investors may feel the urge to sell off their assets. However, as markets tend to rebound, impulsive selling will only bring losses. Occasional dips are normal for any stock. In the long-term scenario, most of them will look negligible.

Major Analytical Approaches

Successful traders use both fundamental and technical analysis for decisions. The former concerns the available media information. Global political changes, earnings reports, oil market crises and the like may sway stocks considerably. On the other hand, graphs and tools embedded on the platforms allow technical analysis. This concerns evaluation of changes in price and volume.

The Risk Dimension

In terms of risk, it is advisable to stick to the 5-percent limit. This means that no single trade should put more than 5% of your capital at stake. Ideally, the proportion should be even lower – 1-2%. Traders protect themselves against excessive losses by using the ‘stop loss’ tool.

Choosing a Provider

Stock trading online must be done through a licensed firm only. Make sure the entity has oversight from international regulatory bodies, such as FCA or CySEC. A reliable broker keeps client funds separate from the corporate capital. They will also provide informational guidance and expert assistance.

Rookies may also sign up for copy trading arrangements. Here, a share of their capital is delegated to a strategy manager. This experienced trader makes decision on investments and gets a fee if these bring profit.

The Key Takeaway

Today, stocks may be easily traded online. Gone are the days when you would buy securities at a physical exchange. What once took dozens of calls between traders and providers is now condensed into a neat platform. To succeed in the digital exchange one needs patience, knowledge, and technical aids.

