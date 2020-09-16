Increase Your Online Presence with a Professional Designed Website

Many factors will come into play when creating a robust online presence for your business. Contrary to popular belief, creating a website and posting content from time to time is not enough to enhance your online presence.

Your website can only be successful if you incorporate effective SEO techniques and ensure that your website is constantly updated. But what is the relationship between web design and making sales? Can a good web design enhance profits?

Well, your website is indeed the face of your company online.Web design plays a crucial role on your website. In fact, it’s the single most determinant on whether you will reach your target audience or not and whether you’ll convert them to customers.

A reputable web design company can help you create a well-structured website that lets customers understand your professionalism and expertise. This will not just help boost your online presence but also profits. Whether you run a law firm, a B2B firm, or a blogging site for your products, hiring a web design company will come in handy.

What Does Web Design Mean for Your Company?

Your business website is more than a website – it’s your 24/7 salesperson. It is the first thing that your potential customers see when they come across your business online. If your websites impress your potential customers, they’re likely to stick around so they can learn more about your business. On the other hand, potential customers are likely to leave your website immediately if it’s not impressive and look for other competitive sites. Too bad, right? You can avoid this by having a good web design.

Good web design will not be impressive to your potential customers; it can also help convert your visitors into leads. An excellent website should answer all customer questions and tackle their pain points. It should also have a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Tips to Help Choose the Right Web Design

When designing your website, you should keep in mind the key factors, such as ease of navigation and usability. Most internet users are likely to leave a site if it loads slowly, or it’s hard to navigate. Web design companies understand this and can help you have a good website design that will simplify things for your customers.

Ideally, your web design agency will provide the following key elements of good web design:

Consistent Branding

Your website represents your brand, and as such, it should be consistent throughout. Your logos, brand colors, icons, fonts, typography, language, etc., should be consistent throughout the pages. This way, your customers will become used to your branding, which will make it easier to remember it.

Ease of Navigation

Having appropriate navigation is also important, especially if you plan to have a page for each service. Ideally, this involves having proper labels or a menu that allows customers to see the different pages on your website.

This way, users can have a clear understanding of what your website is all about and the services that you offer.

Content and Image Visibility

Content and visual design play an integral part of a website. As a rule of thumb, ensure that your content is easy to read, concise, and relatable. To make your content more appealing, ensure to incorporate great visuals and fonts.

Easy to Load

We cannot emphasize this enough. Fast loading is an essential element of good web design. A large percentage of internet users are likely to leave your site if it has a slow loading speed. Ideally, your website should load in 3 seconds. Anything more than 4 seconds might drive visitors away.

To minimize the load time, consider clearing cache, removing unnecessary plugins, optimizing images, implementing a CDN, etc. Your web design company will take you through this process.

Better SEO Practices

Search engine bots are always crawling websites to determine what pages to rank on search engines. A good web design company understands this and will ensure the site is optimized for SEO from day one.

Various SEO practices, such as including keywords in URL, using Meta descriptions, H1, H2, H3 tags, etc., are some of the on-page SEO techniques you can use to optimize your website for SERP.

Mobile Friendly

The majority of internet users browse through internet pages using mobile devices. You can, therefore, enjoy increased traffic to your site by making it responsive to mobile devices. Failure to this, your website and web pages will appear cluttered and disorganized when viewed from a smartphone or a tablet. This will lead to a bad user experience, which will make you miss out on potential leads and revenue.

