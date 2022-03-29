Improving Inventory Visibility Through Modern Technology

Inventory visibility issues have grown exponentially as more customers turn to online purchasing. This can stem from misdirected returned goods, misplaced scanning equipment, inferior receiving schedules and more. When the rate of these incidents increases considerably, it can create significant problems.

How can companies improve their practices, avoid these costly possibilities and ensure consumers are satisfied? Many are turning to supply chain visibility (SCV) technologies to stay competitive. These advanced systems attain real-time tracking, monitoring and notification of each item in their supply chain operations. Below are ways to improve your inventory tracking system.