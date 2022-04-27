Improving Daily Life Through Nanotechnology

As nanotechnology has been explored for the past 20 years, the list of expected and unexpected uses has risen dramatically. In fact, the worldwide nanotechnology market is expected to rise at a 9.2 percent annual rate over the next few years, reaching $70.7 billion by 2026. Nanotechnology is assisting in the substantial expansion of technology and industry in a variety of fields, including transportation, information technology, medical, and food safety.

Continue reading to learn more about how nanotechnology is changing people’s lives.

energy harvesting company Uses of Nanotechnology from NTS Innovations, a