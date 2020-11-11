How UV Water Treatment Outshines All Other Methods

Many people are surprised to find that in places like South Africa and the Seychelles it’s perfectly safe to open the tap if you want a glass or more of water to drink. This is often part of some travel research you might be conducting, otherwise if tap water in your home country is also perfectly safe to drink, naturally you’ll take the availability clean water for granted.

However, the ever-inquisitive mind cannot help but entertain thoughts of how that clean water is purified, or where it’s sourced if it’s naturally pure water. What that in-turn brings into focus are the many different methods of water purification, of which UV water treatment emerges to outshine all the others. But why is UV treatment better than all other methods?

A complete stand-alone solution

UV treatment to purify water works to kill microorganisms using Ultraviolet (UV) light, a process which prevents the further breeding of potentially pathogenic microorganisms that make their way into a water supply. In a counter-argument to UV light treatment outshining all other purification methods, it might be argued that UV radiation cannot remove heavy metals and impurities alone. However, taking into account what a commercially viable and typical industrial UV treatment solution constitutes, it doesn’t begin and end with the UV treatment itself.

So if deployed to disinfect wastewater, as per the requirements of responsible industrial waste management, UV disinfection would never need to be paired with something like reverse osmosis filtration.

When we’re talking about something like drinking water, often the source of that water itself doesn’t require something like RO (Reverse Osmosis) filtration, in which case UV treatment covers all the purification and contamination prevention needs as a complete, standalone solution. It prevents the germination of microorganisms such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium.

Extensibility and customisation

UV treatment shines through as the leading method when considering how extensible it is and the degree to which UV treatment systems can be customised. No other method can compare to the variety of different industries across which UV water treatment can be applied. For instance, RO filtration would essentially be wasted on its application to anything beyond purifying drinking water, while something like desalination doesn’t really make sense deployed beyond water supplies around coastal regions which don’t have ready access to fresh water sources.

UV treatment on the other hand has applications that can be adapted to the purification of drinking water, wastewater preparation, aquatics treatment (swimming pools, etc), aquaculture, industrial processes, food and beverages, shipping, oil and gas industry, etc.

Flexibility and integration

If you talk about other water purification methods such as solar purification, there’s likely a UV treatment process that can match or even outdo that particular method, if not required as an integrated solution to make something like solar filtration more effective and efficient. So UV treatment is flexible and enjoys great integration, with solutions that can make for a better alternative in pretty much any application.

Because UV treatment is free of the use of chemicals, it naturally makes for a better option, all things considered.

