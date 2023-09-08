How to Save Money When Renting a Storage Unit

Ah, the art of saving money. It’s a skill we hone from a young age, searching for coins between couch cushions or bargaining at yard sales. And as we grow, so does the complexity of our saving endeavours. One such adult-level challenge? *Getting the best deal on a storage unit.* If you’re nodding, wondering how to save those extra bucks, you’ve come to the right place!

Before diving into the strategies, it’s crucial to understand that the storage unit industry, much like real estate, can be influenced by demand. Busy moving months or seasons where people often declutter might see higher rates. Being aware of these nuances can give you a leg up.

Who doesn’t love a good discount? Most storage companies often throw in tempting introductory offers to lure in customers. It could be a month of free storage or a hefty discount for the first few months. Look out for these!

**Pro Tip:** Just ensure you’ve read the fine print. Some deals might require a minimum contract length or have other caveats.

Would you buy the first pair of shoes you tried on? Probably not. Apply the same logic to storage units. Get quotes from multiple providers. Online platforms and directories often make it easy to compare prices at a glance.

And hey, don’t shy away from dropping names! Letting one company know that their competitor is offering a better deal might just get you an additional discount.

While some people need storage units for a month or two, if you foresee a longer requirement, consider long-term rentals. Many storage companies offer reduced rates for customers who commit to a year or more.

**Bonus:** Locking in a rate can also protect you from potential price hikes in the future.

Storage expert Scott Evans from Pink Storage Barry Says “Storage companies will give you a better deal on your rates if you sign up for longer so even if it’s not advertised on their website be sure to ask in the first place.”

If you’ve been with a company for a while and notice that their prices have dropped or competitors are offering better rates, it might be time for a chat. Companies often have some flexibility in their pricing, especially if it means retaining a loyal customer.

Ensure you rent a unit that fits your needs accurately. Sometimes, we tend to overestimate the space we require. Visiting the storage facility, discussing your items, and sometimes even doing a mock layout can prevent you from unnecessarily paying for extra space.

Some storage companies offer added services, like moving or transportation. Bundling these services can often lead to cost savings, rather than hiring separate entities for each task.

Ask about discounts! Many companies offer reduced rates for students, military personnel, seniors, or members of certain organizations. You never know until you ask.

If you don’t need to access your belongings frequently, consider a storage unit that’s a bit away from the city’s heart. These can often be cheaper than prime city locations. A 20-minute drive could lead to substantial savings.

Yes, climate-controlled units or ones with advanced security features are great. But do you need them? If you’re storing replaceable items or things that aren’t sensitive to temperature changes, go for a basic unit.