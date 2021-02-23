How to Register A Company in The Netherlands?

If you want to register a company in the Netherlands or are thinking about setting up a company in the Netherlands, then there are a few basic things that you need to keep in mind before you proceed. To register a company in the Netherlands, you are going to require a few documents, including:

A copy of your Passport

As Proof of Address, a Utility bill

Power of Attorney

Setting up a company in the Netherlands can be a hassle if you are living abroad. Considering that you will have to travel back and forth a couple of times to register a company in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is a great company to set up your business. It provides you with some very important reassurances that make your investment feel a little more secure, which is always a good thing.

Advantages of Setting Up A Company in The Netherlands

A very hospitable business climate – The Netherlands is ranked 3rd in the world when it comes to the best countries to set up a business. If you are looking to do business and target the EU, you will be hard-pressed to find a better location than The Netherlands.

Proficient in English – When setting up a company in another country, the dreaded language barrier can make things ten times harder than they need to be. The Netherlands is an English-speaking country, and you will not face any language barrier problems here. You will be able to communicate effectively in English here.

Why choose Intercompany Solution?

To register a company in The Netherlands, it is essential that you have an expert by your side who can guide you through all the legal hurdles and paperwork. They will also be able to assist with some key processes that you will have to go through to run your business in the Netherlands. These include:

Registering your business with a bank to get a corporate bank account

Registering the desired name for your business

Incorporating a Dutch BV.

Intercompany Solutions is your way of fast-tracking yourself and your business in The Netherlands. Make sure to check out their website for more information.

