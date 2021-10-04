How To Pursue a Career in Human Resources

Traditionally the role of human resources was perceived as someone who merely held employee records and dealt with paperwork around recruitment and management of staff. However, this job has evolved throughout the years and plays an active part in managing a company’s talent development. To understand the core elements of this occupation, it’s essential to look at the functions and role it plays in an organization. There’s also education to consider. So, where do you start?

Take a look at the most common ways to get into human resources as a career:

Study a degree

While you can enter a career in human resources without a degree, higher education will underpin your knowledge and experience for this role. If you’re looking to get ahead into a management role, getting a degree or even an MS in Human Resource Management is a helpful step. This key education will guide you through the stages of becoming an HR professional and offers a solid foundation to pursue your future career.

Gain experience in the field

All companies require some level of human resources management, and this makes the job extremely varied. The leadership style differs from small companies to large organizations, and you may also be required to run a human resources team. To complement your studies, gaining experience is a must. At entry-level, you will grasp the fundamentals of HR and put your education to use in a real-world setting. Some jobs offer the opportunity to study alongside employment, and this can help you gain experience and improve your knowledge at the same time.

Understand your attributes and skills

Human resources isn’t just about liking people and being able to recognize talent; it encompasses a host of other vital aspects. Key attributes to have include:

Organization

Time management

Motivation

Innovation

Empathy

Human resources roles and, in particular, management require a well-rounded attitude and excellent organizational skills. There will be a lot of administration work involved in this job alongside engaging with staff such as starters, leavers, and current employees. Managing time is crucial. Plus, using effective communications for stakeholders is also essential.

Consider careers in both small and large businesses

The type of human resources job you carry out depends on the kind of company you work for. The size of the organization will determine the tasks and involvement in employee relationships. Plus, how much administration you will need to complete. In a smaller company, there is potentially more of a ‘hands-on’ role that sees staff undertake everything from posting job adverts to holding interviews and completing reports. In contrast, an HR manager in a larger business may have a team to deal with the day-to-day running of the department. At the same time, you concentrate on management and reporting.

It is predicted that this sector will grow 9% from 2020 to 2030, with human resources managers earning an average of $121,220. So this makes the scope of roles with human resources a diverse and exciting position to pursue.

