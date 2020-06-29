How To Optimize and Improve Your Remote Workspace

Are you working remotely right now? Are you looking for ideas to optimize your makeshift office space? If you are working for a home office, your couch, or your bedside table, there are different ways to improve your workspace situation without having to renovate your home.

Improving a Workspace Area

You need to have an excellent working area at home to become productive. A study conducted showed that people who have a clean working area are more productive and relaxed.

Here are some of the ways on how you can transform your everyday workspace into a productive one.

· Have a dedicated working area.

Having your own working area inside the house is essential. It doesn’t have to be significant. This place can be anywhere in your home where you can focus on the task at hand.

It is recommended to create a working area other than your bedroom. A bedroom is a place for sleeping. When you are too comfortable like working from your bed, it can impact your productivity negatively.

You also need to keep the right work-life balance even while working remotely. Creating a home workspace outside of your bedroom can help you separate the two.

· Keep your working area clutter-free.

The power of being clean is real. It also applies to your workspace. The research revealed that keeping your working area tidy can make it easier for you to clear your mind and focus on getting your work done.

A clean work area has been known to foster a positive mood and increase productivity. Thus, it’s an all-win situation for you.

· Create a quiet, distraction-free workspace.

If you are living alone, it is easy to create a quiet area. However, when you are living with family members or roommates, it can be quite challenging. That’s why it is essential to try and let them know what hours you will be working, and if you will be having video meetings.

Constant interruptions can lead to some serious setbacks when it comes to productivity. That’s why ensuring everyone in the household that you are on the same page can alleviate these potential distractions.

Another distraction is your phone. It is recommended to keep your phone in another room while you are working unless you need it in your job. When your screen is lighting up always with all the notifications, your attention will be diverted to your phone instead of the task at hand.

· Add some pop of color and wall decorations to your workspace.

Your home working area should be well-decorated to help you get into the right frame of mind for work. Furthermore, home office art will also add a touch of professionalism.

Choose a timeless family photo or other significant portraits you have. You can check Widdlytinks stick family signs for some inspirations.

Match the photos with soft colors, or your favorite landscape shot to hang in your office space. The important thing is to mix and combine all the canvas prints and framed prints for an effortlessly put-together makeshift office space.

