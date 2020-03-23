How to Maintain Your Privacy As a Small Public Figure

If your business relies partially or wholly on your image, you might wonder how you can maintain your privacy. For example, if you’re a YouTuber, a blogger, or another public figure, it’s probably relatively easy for people to learn more about who you are. If your full name is out there, how do you make sure people can’t use that name for nefarious purposes? Make sure you follow these tips to keep yourself safe.



Purge Existing Social Media Sites



This is something you should do at the very beginning, when you first decide you want to make a name for yourself. You can do it afterward if you want, but it’s going to be a lot more difficult. You need to know what’s already out there, which means you need to purge everything first.



A simple way to do this is to delete certain accounts completely, then remake them. For example, if you have a YouTube account, you might want to delete it to wipe all your existing videos, comments, and other activity, then make a new one for your business. If you’ve already built a following on your existing accounts, go through the entire history and delete it line by line.



Know Exactly What You’re Giving Away



One reason many people end up with security problems as a public figure is because they don’t actually know what they’re giving away. They might think they do, but they’re actually giving away much more than they think they are.



For example, as a YouTuber, you should be very careful filming the outside of your home. People can use that information to find out where you live. Instead, you want to only give away pieces of information you know about, like your name and your picture.



Consider a Pseudonym When You’re First Starting Out



Giving out your full name can be very worrying. Sure, at a certain point as a public figure you’re probably going to divulge your full name, but once you get to a certain popularity, there are legal paths you can take to make it much more difficult for people to use that full name to find out more information about you.



That’s why you might want to consider a pseudonym when you’re first starting out as a public figure. You don’t want to give out your full name or similar information if you don’t have to. Referring to yourself just with that pseudonym can help keep you safe.



Look Yourself Up Every So Often



Every so often, you want to make sure you have a handle on exactly what other people know about you. That may mean reading through articles about yourself, looking at any wiki pages, finding posts on forum sites, or using a people search engine like PeopleFinders.



Maintaining your privacy requires that you know what you’re doing wrong in certain places. Did someone dig up an old social media site you forgot about? Has someone used certain information to discover your address? Pick up on the methods they used to find out who you are or other things about you, then make sure you stay vigilant on those fronts in the future.



Conclusion



It can seem daunting to build a business based largely around you as a public figure. After all, it’s always been general knowledge to make sure you don’t give out things like your full name to the internet at large. However, it can be a useful business strategy as long as you know how to do it. If you’re willing to take these additional steps to keep yourself safe, you can maintain your privacy even if you’re a public figure.

