How to enhance your local business reputation

When it comes to running a business, your reputation can be everything. It often takes years to build up but can be shattered in an instant, so a lot of work needs to go into enhancing that reputation in your local area and holding onto it once it is established.

Your business reputation can be affected by a lot of things, including your ethics, your customer service and your products. You need to keep an eye on how your business is viewed on every platform, but it is important not to forget your local area too.

The people and businesses closest to you are the ones who are most likely to use you, so establishing a good reputation locally can be vital when it comes to getting people talking in the right way.

So, what can you do to enhance your local business reputation?

Go above and beyond

When competition is at its highest, you need to stand out from the competition. There are many ways to do this but going the extra mile will always stand you in good stead. Customers will know when you have gone out of your way and it is not only something that they will appreciate, but something that they will talk about too. It is a great way to keep customers coming back for more and can lead to some fantastic reviews too.

Deal with problems the right way

It’s easy to look good when things are going the right way, but the real test of a business is how they respond when a problem arises. If you are receiving complaints, then handling them the right way can turn a negative into a very big positive. The first thing to do is make sure that you address any complaints that come your way – ignoring them will only allow them to get bigger.

If you are in the wrong, then the best thing to do is admit it. A sincere apology and a demonstration of how you are putting things right can give customers confidence that you are a business with integrity and that the same problem is unlikely to arise again.

Even if the complaint seems unjustified, you still need to handle it carefully. Being too defensive can reflect badly on you, so deal with it in good humour and fairly and you are much more likely to win that customer over, or at the very least, stop them from leaving you bad reviews.

Look at your branding

Your branding says everything about your business in just the first glance so it is important to get it right. It will define the way that your customers see you, so try to take a step back and look at how it will be perceived with fresh eyes. You don’t want to be saying or displaying something that isn’t in keeping with the local area and may rub people up the wrong way just because they don’t like your signpost.

Branded treats

No matter how much we like to deny it, buying favour is still possible. A treat or gift to the right person at the right time can do a lot to enhance your business reputation. Of course, you want people to know that it is from you, and you want to keep the name of your business in their minds, so try and brand whatever you give away. Branded chocolates are always a popular choice.

Whether they are to be enjoyed alone or shared around the office, they can very quickly create a positive image of your business when people see your name or logo as they enjoy their favourite treat. They are a great way to build relationships for the first time or to help cement existing ones, and a small gesture like this is the kind of thing that gets people talking about you. A simple token of appreciation can go a long way in boosting customer loyalty in your local area.

Give a little back

The best way to get a reputation amongst your local community is to be a part of it. If you want to win custom from your local area, then engage with it and give something back. This could be as simple as donating prizes for the church raffle, but you could also get more involved in events and local issues.

Depending on what you specialise in, you might be able to offer your expertise to a local cause, help drum up interest in a charity event or contribute to a food bank in the area. Anything that you can do to support the local community will, in turn, make them more inclined to support your business as your positive image is raised.

Have a face

In the modern world, one thing that is becoming increasingly unpopular is the faceless organisation. Instead, let the people in your local area know who you are. Make sure that your website shows off the personalities behind your brand, let employees go to events displaying your name, and ensure that there is an actual human being who is a point of contact at your business, not just a generic email address or a messaging service. This makes it much easier for your potential market to connect with you.

Make connections

One way to enhance your reputation in the local area is to work with other local businesses. If there is someone nearby who can supply you with goods and services, then working with you can give you a good boost. This way you will be seen to support your local economy over and above bigger outside corporations, protecting jobs and livelihoods.

There is an old saying that no publicity is bad publicity, but in reality, this is rarely the case. Many businesses treat their outward reputation with kid gloves as once it is gone, it can be irretrievable. These tips are a great way to protect how you are looked at by your local community and ensure that your reputation always has a positive shine to it.