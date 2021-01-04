How to Create the Most Compelling Amazon Listings

There is nothing like the convenience of online shopping. Shoppers can compare products, features, and prices and read customer reviews all from the comfort of home. It’s not surprising, therefore, that virtual retail — or e-tail — is a massive industry. In 2019 alone, more than 1.9 billion people purchased services or goods online, and e-tail sales accounted for more than $3.5 trillion throughout the world.

When it comes to e-tail, Amazon is the biggest player in the room. In fact, Amazon makes up about half of all online sales. Every month, nearly 200 million people visit the website. Buyers can choose from over 12 million products, more than half of which are sold via third-party sellers.

The good news is that listing a product on Amazon is relatively simple. However, because of the amount of competition you’re facing, a product listing only the beginning. To improve sales, it is critical to be strategic about the design of your listing and how you direct traffic to it. If you optimize an Amazon listing, you’re likely to attract more potential customers to the product page and increase the conversion rate.

Amazon is obviously in the business of making money. That means they want as many customers as possible to find products and purchase them. The more attractive and valuable a listing is to buyers, the more appealing it is to Amazon’s search algorithm, A9. A9 rewards listings that are useful for consumers. To help you stand out on Amazon, emphasize elements of your product listing, including the title, description, bullet points and images. Consider adding features such as videos, A+ and enhanced brand content (EBC), and back end matter.

One of the easiest ways to boost your listing is to determine what keywords customers are likely to use when searching for your product. After you’ve found them, include those phrases in the listing. Your product description should be clear, easy to understand and include relevant information that the shoppers need to know. Use bullet points to describe your product’s unique features and benefits.

Adding High-quality images and videos that demonstrate how to use the product could also enhance your listing and make customers more likely to buy. Utilizing A+ content to format your listing can help shoppers learn more about your product. For more tips on how to stand out on Amazon, check out the accompanying resource courtesy of Awesome Dynamic Tech Solutions.

