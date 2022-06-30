How to choose the right type of signage for your business

We all know that first impressions count for a lot, and this is particularly true when it comes to your business. What you say about your business on the outside should reflect what customers will find on the inside, which is why your signage needs a lot of careful thought.

It should reflect what you do both in the style and what you put on the sign, so what sort of things should you be considering?

The sign outside of your business will work as advertising for you 24 hours a day, so it needs to tell people exactly what you do, and who you are trying to attract, often with only a few words.

That is why design, colours and materials are all so very important when it comes to grabbing the attention of the right market and getting them to make the decision to come inside and see what you have to offer.

Age is more than just a number

Judson Signs, who offer business signage in Nottingham commented, “It is important to think about the demographic of the type of people you are trying to attract. What age are they? The sign that you design for those in their twenties will be very different to one that might attract pensioners, so make sure your sign targets the right age group.”

You also need think about the possible gender, interests, and wealth of your customers to pitch your sign in just the right way.

Younger customers are likely to be drawn towards bright colours and lively fonts, whereas older customers will tend to prefer something more traditional. If your target market has good disposable income, then they might want to see something sophisticated.

Reflect your business

Your signage needs to reflect the type of business that you operate, so make sure that the design you use is in keeping with it.

For example, a shop selling baby clothes is unlikely to go for something neon and flashing, whilst a music shop will probably steer away from gentle pastels.

Your business signage will say a lot to the subconscious of your audience, so it needs to make it clear from the first glance who you are and what you do.

The positioning of your sign

As you design your sign, you need to keep in mind where it will be positioned. Is it something that will be positioned over your door, in a window or on the pavement?

These will all have an impact on how you put it together.

You need to think about how far away the sign will be visible from and make sure that it can be clearly read from that distance. If you want it to be viewed from far away, then try not to cram too much detail onto it.

Window signs and pavement boards give you the flexibility to say a little bit more about what you have on offer.

The positioning of your sign will also determine what materials you should use. You should consider whether it will be outside in rain, snow and blazing sunshine, or if it will be brought in overnight.

Have a look around at whether it has any other signage to compete with as well. You don’t want your sign to look too similar to a neighbouring one, and you need it to stand out from the competition.

Working with a local and reputable signage company can help you with many of these decisions. They can guide you on the best way to design your sign to help you get the maximum effect from it and hopefully drive more new customers through your doors once they see it.