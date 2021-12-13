How to Choose the Right Premise Liability Lawyer

You undoubtedly put a lot of consideration into selecting particular professionals on whom you want to rely for many years. Some people form long-term connections with everyone from their doctors to vehicle mechanics, home renovation contractors, pharmacists, accountants, dog walkers, and anyone else who provides a service that they utilize daily.

Attorney Chris Lewis, a Texas-based personal injury lawyer tells us the importance of hiring a professional lawyer as you would want your lawyer to be someone you are comfortable with, and you can relate quite well. This is because some cases can take years to be resolved, meaning you will be stuck with your lawyer for this whole period. Let’s look at some of the criteria to consider when hiring a premises liabilty attorney.

How to Look For the Right Premise Liability Lawyer

1. Ask Family and Friends

When in the hospital trying to heal your wounds, you may ask your family members, friends, and even colleagues if they know of any premise liability lawyers. If they offer you a law firm’s name or a lawyer’s contact, ensure to conduct background information on them. Note that not all lawyers can be good to you because they were good to your colleagues or family members. Consider how they relate to you through communication and body language.

2. Ask for Online Referrals

Most excellent law firms work on referrals; during your first meeting, see the law firm’s testimonials and read through them. This will help give you a clear overview of who you will be dealing with. However, note that online reviews can be false and the law firm can write them; always follow your instincts if you feel something is off or doesn’t seem to make sense.

3. Communication Skills

How an attorney relates to you during your first meeting can tell a lot. If they seem to dismiss you or show little or no interest in what you have to say, this is a first red flag. You want someone who listens to your case and will involve you with the case proceedings. Your attorney should show compassion, excellent listening skills, and be engaging with you as a client.

4. Qualifications

A qualified lawyer has been in the industry for several years and has successfully ensured his clients have been compensated fully and timely. By choosing a qualified lawyer, you stand a great chance of winning your case. Experienced premise liability lawyers know the loopholes when dealing with insurance companies, are aware of the court systems, and will advise you on the proper ways on how to go about your case to avoid incriminating yourself.

5. Negotiation Skills

A good lawyer should have top-notch negotiation skills. They will be mediating between you and insurance companies, and if they are not good at negotiations, you may fail to receive the compensation you deserve. Insurance companies always have lawyers by their side, and they will always try to discredit your case and give a lowballing settlement. Your representative should be able to maximize your claim, and if they do not come to an understanding, he is in a position to take the case to trial.

6. Contingency Basis

When it comes to payment, you may be wondering how you will pay for services rendered to you as you may be having medical bills piling up. Personal injury representatives work on a contingency basis where you don’t have to pay a cent until you receive the compensation you deserve.

Listen to Your Gut Feeling

Your gut feeling or sixth sense will always be correct. Suppose you feel off about someone or company; your gut instincts may be right. Note that what’s suitable for someone else cannot necessarily always be good for you.